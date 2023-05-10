Winona’s softball team had another dominant pitching performance Tuesday as senior Ava Hamsund tossed the team’s fourth no-hitter of the season in an 8-0 road win over Austin.

Though it is the Winhawks’ fourth hitless effort so far this season, and its fifth over the past two seasons, head coach Mitch Grossell knows it is not something to be taken for granted.

“They’re all special. They don’t come around all that often, we’re getting sort of spoiled by it,” Grossell said.

Hamsund had two walks over the course of the seven innings, striking out 13 batters.

Tuesday’s effort was Winona’s first 7-inning no-hitter this season, with Hamsund tossing a 3-inning no-no and senior Makayla Steffes throwing two five-inning no-hitters this season.

One of Steffes’ two this season was against Austin, and she threw a no-hitter against the Packers last season as well.

The Winhawks (13-2 overall, 12-1 conference) jumped ahead of the Big 9 Conference foe Packers (1-14, 1-9) early, scoring one run in both of the first two innings and four more in the third.

Steffes had a pair of doubles in a 2-for-4 performance, scoring a pair of runs. Senior Macy McNally had a run scored and an RBI, going 2-for-3 with a walk and two steals. Freshman Reese Nissalke rounded out the team’s multi-hit days, going 3-for-4 with three RBI.

C-FC 3, Independence/Gilmanton 1

The Pirates (11-6, 10-5) won a low-scoring Dairyland Conference home matchup with the Indees (4-11, 3-11).

Junior Bella Holzer dominated in the pitching circle for C-FC, allowing no earned runs and one total on three hits with no walks, striking out two in seven innings.

Senior Kortney Foley had the Pirates’ lone RBI in an 0-for-2 performance, and both sophomore Aubrey Smith and freshman Caitlyn Bissen had multi-hit days with the former going 2-for-2 and the latter being 2-for-3.

P-E-M 15, Rushford-Peterson 2

The Trojans (1-11, 1-10) lost in five innings on the road against the Bulldogs (7-5, 3-5).

Sophomore Lindsey Hoiness had the best day for the Trojans offensively, with both a run scored and an RBI in a 1-for-3 performance.

Freshman Shelby Tesch was 1-for-3 with a triple and a run scored, while freshman Lillian West went 1-for-2 with an RBI.

TRACK AND FIELD

Section 1AA True Team

Winona hosted the Section 1AA True Team meet, and the hometown Winhawks did well, with the girls taking second and boys taking fourth in the 11-team meet.

Winona’s girls scored 549 points, falling to Byron’s 576.50. The boys scored 497, with Stewartville in first at 576.

Both of Winona’s winners came on the girls side with junior Mollie Ping winning the 3,200-meter run in 12-minutes, 18.91-seconds. Freshman Adriana Brenengen won the 200-meter dash at 25.74, also taking a pair of second-place finishes in the 100 (12.62) and 400 (59.30).

Another pair of Winona girls took second in sophomore Alexis Urbick (100 hurdles, 17.05) and junior Shay Berlin-Burns (discus 121-feet, 5-inches), with Berlin-Burns taking third in the shot put as well at 36-2.

A trio took third with freshman Calla Pike (800, 2:30.56), freshman Kiley Pollock (3,200, 12:29.33) and junior Carly Conway (long jump, 16-2) rounding things out.

Three girls relay teams had top finishes with the 4x200 and 4x800 squads taking second and the 4x100 team taking third.

For the boys, a second-place performance by senior Brayden Draheim in the 400 (51.07) was the best finish. Draheim also finished third in the triple jump at 41-feet, 3 ¼-inches.

Senior Xavier Schultz placed third in the 400 as well (51.82) and eighth grader Phineas Van Fossen took third in the 3,200 at 10:21.36.

The boys 4x400 team placed second, while both the 4x100 and 4x200 teams took third.

Section 1A True Team

Rushford-Peterson/Houston and Lewiston-Altura’s track teams traveled to Triton for the Section 1A meet, with the R-P/H boys placing the highest as a team.

The Trojans scored 844 points to take fourth out of 17 teams, with St. Charles winning the title at 982.5. L-A’s boys placed 10th at 482.

A quartet of runner-ups was the highlight for the Trojans, with junior Ryan Prinsen (3,200, 10:21.28), sophomore Quintin Betthauser (110 hurdles, 16.08), senior Grady Hengel (long jump, 19-4.5) and sophomore Gregg Gile (triple jump, 38-8) accomplishing the feat.

Senior Dalton Hoel took third in the 800 (2:06.23) and the Trojans 4x800 relay team placed third as well.

Lewiston-Altura had the only local boys champion, with junior Garrett Bonow winning the shot put at 48-feet, 3 ½-inches. Sophomore Wyatt Kreidermacher also earned a third-place finish in the 3,200 at 10:33.38.

Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s girls took sixth at 682, with GMLOKS winning at 981.5. L-A placed 11th with 507.5 points, without a top-three finisher.

The Trojans girls had one champion as freshman Aubryana Boldt won the 100-meter hurdles at 16.19 seconds. Senior Sydney Torgerson placed second in the shot put at 35-6.5 and the 4x200 relay squad placed third.

BASEBALL

G-E-T 5, Viroqua 1

The G-E-T baseball team managed to do something no other Coulee team has been able to do this year, beating Viroqua 5-1 to hand them their first conference loss.

The pitching duo of Warren Stoner and Oliver Marley for the RedHawks (10-7, 5-3) held the Blackhawks (14-5, 9-1) to just one run despite six walks and six hits combined.

Marley got the win, allowing only one hit in 2 and 1/3 innings of relief.

Collin Handke went 1 for 3 with three RBIs, including a pair in the fifth to put G-E-T ahead 5-0. Thomas Haney went 2 for 3 and scored twice from the ninth spot in the lineup.

Viroqua has lost three in a row following a pair of losses Saturday in the Baldwin-Woodville Quad.

St. Charles 5, Cotter 3

Cotter 10, Lake City 9

The Ramblers (4-9, 1-8) split a pair at home, losing a conference clash but winning a nonconference matchup in a comeback.

Junior Jon Going had the highlight of the loss, throwing the final five innings of the game in relief with just one run allowed.

The second game came down to the wire, with freshman Luke Schommer hitting a walk-off two-run single to cap off a three-RBI game. Freshman Myles Bruemmer led the way with three hits, followed by Going and freshman Dane Guzzo each picking up two hits.

P-E-M 9, R-P 0

The Trojans (5-9, 3-8) were one-hit at home, losing by nine in a Three Rivers Conference matchup with the Bulldogs (5-8, 5-5).

Sophomore Caden Johnson got R-P’s only hit with a double, and junior Evan Skalet reached base with the team’s only walk.

C-FC 4, Independence/Gilmanton 3

The Pirates (4-9, 4-9) picked up a home win over one of the Dairyland’s top teams, beating the Indees (8-4, 8-2) in a close contest.

Austin 10, Winona 5

The Winhawks (3-10, 3-9) dropped their seventh in a row, falling at home against the Packers (4-7, 3-6).

BOYS TENNIS

Red Wing 5, Winona 2

The Winhawks dropped a road matchup against the Wingers, but avoided a sweep in both singles and doubles.

Four-singles player Cordel Ruppert picked up a 7-5, 6-1 victory for Winona, and the two-doubles pairing of Marley Paulson and Julian Kohner won 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-4.

BOYS GOLF

Winona/Cotter triangular

The Winhawks hosted a pair of Big 9 Conference foes at The Bridges, but placed third on their home course with 376, behind Faribault’s 339 and champion Northfield’s 320.

Sophomore Payton Steffes had the best finish for Winona, cracking the top 10 with a score of 86 in ninth place.