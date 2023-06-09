Cotter and Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s track teams wrapped up the season in the second day of competition at the MSHSL Class A state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School, with seven podium placements between the two.

Ramblers junior Luke Gardner had the best local finish of either day of Class A action, finishing as the state runner up in the 400-meter dash, finishing with a time of 50.36 seconds, with Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior R.J. Sylak winning at 49.83.

Gardner also reached the podium as part of the 4x400 relay team, joining freshman Ezra Burros, junior Elliot Fitzgerald and freshman Brayden Novakoski for a sixth place finish at 3:28.36.

There was another local athlete to hit the podium in a pair of events, as R-P/H freshman Aubryana Boldt placed seventh in the triple jump with a leap of 35-feet, 2.5-inches and took ninth in the 100 hurdles with a season-best time of 15.87.

The Trojans had another podium finisher as senior Dalton Hoel took fifth in the 800 with a time of 1:59.89.

Cotter’s girls had a pair of relays finish on the podium.

The 4x100 squad of freshman Macy Donnenwerth sophomore Clarissa Sauer, junior Ava Killian, junior Abbey Gardner placed ninth with a time of 50.53. Sauer joined up with junior Camila Puente-Infante, sophomore Claire Heiring and sophomore Aubrey Schossow to take ninth in the 4x200 relay at 1:47.24.

R-P/H junior Lauren Honken finished 10th in the pole vault with a season-best height of 10-feet, 6-inches. Cotter sophomore Sonja Semling placed 11th in the 1,600 at 5:24.63. R-P/H senior Sydney Torgerson was 15th in the shot put at 34-5.25.

The R-P/H boys 4x800 relay finished 17th at 8:28.71.

Class AA

Winona started the day’s action in the morning section’s Class AA competition, with a state title and a podium placement, as well as four qualifications during preliminaries.

Freshman Devin Filzen won a state title as the only competitor in the wheelchair shot put for the second season in a row, making a throw of 20-feet, 3.75-inches to break the state record of 18-0.75 he set in last year’s meet.

Another Winhawks thrower reached the podium as junior Shay Berlin-Burns placed fourth in the discus with a throw of 123-feet, 3-inches. Last season, Berlin-Burns was the state runner up in the event, marking two years in a row medaling.

While sophomore Adriana Brenengen just missed qualifying for finals in the 100-meter dash, finishing with a time of 12.74 seconds in 11th place, she successfully advanced in the 200 where she ran a 25.57 that was the fifth best.

Winona’s other two individual qualifiers both came in the same event as senior Xavier Schultz took sixth in the 400 with a time of 50.31, and fellow senior Brayden Draheim was eighth at 50.84.

That duo joined up with junior Evan Bucknam and senior Jared Loos in the 4x400 relay, placing sixth with a time of 3:27.64 to advance to tomorrow’s finals.

Winona’s girls 4x200 relay missed qualification, placing 16th with a time of 1:47.79.

Draheim missed the podium in his other event, placing 12th in the triple jump with a lead of 40-3.

Sophomore Chloe Frratzke tied for 11th in the high jump at 5 feet, and freshman Kiley Pollock was 15th in the 3,200 with a time of 12:35.83.