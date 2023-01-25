Local roundup: L-A boys hoops falls in overtime to Caledonia

Lewiston-Altura’s boys basketball team nearly snapped a double-digit losing streak against Caledonia on Tuesday, but the Warriors pulled away in overtime for a 77-70 Three Rivers Conference win in Lewiston.

The Cardinals have not beaten Caledonia since a 73-68 home win on Jan. 31, 2013, with the Warriors winning 20 straight contests including this most recent overtime victory.

L-A (5-7, 2-5) held a modest lead much of the game, taking a 34-30 advantage into halftime. Caledonia (7-6, 6-1) jumped ahead 61-59 with 4:55 remaining, but the Cardinals were able to get back in the lead 65-63 with 2:21 left.

The back-and-forth continued with Caledonia going ahead 68-65, but L-A sophomore Will Kreidermacher hit a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to send it to overtime.

The Warriors were strong in the extra period, clinching the win with a 9-2 run.

Caledonia junior Lewis Doyle was the game’s scoring leader with 27 points, making three 3’s and shooting 8-for-10 from the free-throw line for Caledonia. Garrett Konz added 14 points, including four during overtime, and had 10 rebounds for the double-double. Ethan Stendel scored five of his nine points in the extra period.

Will Kreidermacher led the Cardinals with 22 points, hitting five 3-pointers including the late tying bucket. Senior Cole Kreidermacher also hit double figures with 10 points.

Chatfield 72, Rushford-Peterson 67

The Trojans (8-7, 4-3) nearly completed a comeback, but fell to the Gophers (7-8, 3-2) in a TRC matchup in Rushford.

Chatfield built a 44-29 lead by halftime, but R-P clawed back within two as senior Grady Hengel hit a 3-pointer to make it a 62-60 Gophers lead with 2:39 remaining. Chatfield closed the game with a 10-7 run to fend off the Trojans comeback.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

C-FC 79, Eau Claire Immanuel 43

The Pirates (11-6, 8-2) won their sixth-straight game, beating the Lancers (3-6, 2-4) at home in a Dairyland Conference clash.

C-FC built up a 30-23 lead by halftime, then broke the game open with a 49-20 margin in the second half.

It was a balanced scoring effort at the top for the Pirates, with juniors Emma Mann and Alexis Pronschinske tying for the scoring lead with 16 points apiece, and fellow junior Grace Wenger adding 15 as well.

Eau Claire’s leader had 16 as well, with senior Sheridan Noeldner hitting the mark.

Caledonia 88, Lewiston-Altura 44

The Cardinals (4-11, 2-8) lost handily on the road to the Three Rivers Conference-leading Warriors (15-3, 9-0).

Caledonia was hot from long range, making 11 3-pointers as senior Ava Privet made seven 3’s and scored a team-high 23 points.

Senior Kylie Verthein scored 20 points to lead L-A, joined by junior Tiegan Prigge’s 11 points.

Winona 38, Faribault 31

The Winhawks (5-10, 4-8) got back on the winning track after losing two in a row, defeating the Falcons (4-13, 3-10) in a Big 9 Conference road matchup.

WRESTLING

Pine Island Tri

The Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson co-op lost a pair of duals in Pine Island, falling 57-22 against Cannon Falls and 41-36 to host Pine Island.

In the closer of the two matches, the Screaming Eagles had a 12-6 point forfeit advantage, but the Panthers edged past LARP with a 35-24 advantage on the mat.

Just one LARP wrestler had a win in both duals, as Eli Jensen had a 9-0 major decision over Cannon Falls’ Lucas Freeberg and a 15-0 technical fall over Pine Island’s Kason Stayton, both coming at 152 pounds.

Screaming Eagles 220-pounder Jackson Bergan did not lose in the two duals, with a forfeit against Pine Island and a pin over Nick Barrett of Cannon Falls.