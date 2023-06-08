A trio of Winona-area athletes earned podium placements Thursday during the first day of the MSHSL Class A state track and field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School, with even more advancing through their preliminary races.

Rushford-Peterson/Houston senior Sydney Torgerson had the best finish, placing third in the girls discus with a throw of 122-feet, 6-inches. Torgerson will be back in action Friday, competing in the shot put.

In the boys shot put, Lewiston-Altura junior Garrett Bonow medaled, taking sixth with a career-best 50-feet, 11¾-inches.

Cotter sophomore Sonja Semling placed eighth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 28.29 seconds. Semling will also be competing Friday in the 1,600.

The only individual girls runner to advance through the preliminaries was R-P/H freshman Aubryana Boldt, who placed eighth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.07.

A pair of Cotter relays moved on, with the 4x100 squad taking eighth at 50.51 and the 4x200 team grabbing the ninth and final qualifying spot at 1:47.49.

The Cotter boys had a relay that advanced as well, with the 4x400 team taking seventh at 3:27.40.

Cotter junior Luke Gardner also advanced in the 400, winning his heat with the fifth-best time overall at 50.84.

R-P/H senior Dalton Hoel moved on in the 800, snagging the ninth and final spot with a time of 1:58.87.

The Cotter girls 4x400 team placed 15th and did not advance, and R-P/H sophomore Quintin Betthauser missed qualification in a pair of events, taking 12th in the 110 hurdles and 10th in the 300 hurdles.

Cotter junior John Fritts closed out the season in the 3,200, placing 15th.

BOYS TENNIS

Cotter’s doubles pairing of senior Jon Besek and freshman Hamilton Brewer dropped both of their matches at the MSHSL Class A state tournament in Minneapolis.

In the main bracket, the unseeded Ramblers duo dropped a 6-4, 6-2 matchup against fifth-seeded Will Elias and Anders Dixon of St. Peter.

Their match was even closer in the consolation bracket, falling 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 against unseeded Drew Anderson and Cooper Hendrickson of Hibbing.