Cochrane-Fountain City’s boys basketball team kicked off the playoffs on a high note with a 26-point victory Tuesday night.

The fifth-seeded Pirates (12-12) took care of 12-seed Brookwood (5-19) behind 18 points from sophomore Cameron Lipinski. Senior Andrew Bissen added 13 points and sophomore Porter Ehrat nine for fifth-seeded C-FC, which plays at fourth-seeded Pittsville on Friday.

The Falcons were led by Evan Klinkner’s 13 points, while Brady Hanson scored 12 and Wyatt Maurhoff 11.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Dubuque 11, Saint Mary’s 2

The Cardinals (1-3) started well, but the Spartans (5-0) pulled away late for the win in Auburndale, Fla.

Dubuque scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but SMU responded with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first as sophomore Riley Bauman and freshman Patrick Schork each had RBI hits.

The Spartans regained the lead with a four-run fourth, then sealed the deal with four more runs in the fifth before adding one run in both the seventh and ninth frames.

SOFTBALL

Alma 10, Saint Mary’s 8

Moravian 4, Saint Mary’s 1

The Cardinals (4-4) dropped a pair of games in Winter Haven, Fla.

SMU’s bats were alive in the first game as sophomore Heather Nordlund and freshman Jada Allen each hit two-run home runs, but the Scots offense was even more potent, scoring six runs in the final two innings to claim victory in the eight-inning game.

The Cardinals allowed fewer runs in the second game, but scored fewer as well.

Freshman Abbie Stigler had a good day overall, going 3-for-7 with one RBI in each game, and junior Riley Hall went a combined 2-for-5 with two walks and four runs scored across the pair of games.