Local sports roundup: C-FC cross-country starts season strong

The Cochrane-Fountain City cross country program got its season off on the right foot Tuesday, with a number of top individual finishes at the Ken Trott Invitational in Westby.

Senior Wesley Pronschinske won the boys competition, crossing the finish line in the 4,000-meter race at 13:25 to beat second-place senior Nolan Reese of Kickapoo/La Farge’s time of 13:36 by 11 seconds.

Fellow senior Hale Madsen placed 20th in the 135-runner event, finishing at 15:39.

Two more seniors rounded out the incomplete Pirates roster, with Dirk Wilson taking 72nd at 17:49 and Jack Spitzer at 19:03.

The C-FC girls squad had three of the top five individuals, as well as the top three placements in the team scoring.

Freshman Addy Duellman kicked off her career with a bang, placing second overall and first in the team scoring with a time of 16:41. Royall junior Marah Gruen won the meet at 16:22.

Senior Reese Ehrat took fourth overall, earning two team points, with a time of 17:11. Next up was senior Breilynn Halverson in fifth, with three points, at 17:41.

Junior Emma Mann placed 26th out of 104 for 24 points with a time of 19:21 and freshman Bailey Pronschinske took 83rd for 62 points at 24:22.

As a team the C-FC girls took third in the meet with 92 points, behind second-place Kickapoo/La Farge’s 79 and champion Westby’s 58.

GIRLS GOLF

Viking Classic

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s girls golf team traveled to Drugan’s Castle Mound for Holmen’s Viking Classic, where the Red Hawks placed seventh out of seven teams with a score of 463.

Tomah won the event at 318, with Holmen in second at 362.

Maggie Bistodeau had the best score for G-E-T, shooting a 97 to take 16th place in the 48-golfer field.

Next up was Alexis Murphy shooting a 104 in 29th, followed by Caydence Kokott in 43rd at 121 and Chloe Applin in 46th at 141.