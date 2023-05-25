Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Cochrane-Fountain City’s softball team met up with a familiar foe in Thursday’s WIAA Division 4 regional final, and unfortunately for Pirates fans, history repeated itself.

Sixth-seeded C-FC saw its season come to a close with an 11-3 loss against seven-seed Osseo-Fairchild, after the two teams pulled off first round upsets for the second season in a row.

Last spring the seventh-seeded Thunder beat six-seed C-FC 19-9, and the Pirates have now been eliminated in the regional title game the past three seasons.

The Pirates (16-8) had been red hot the last few weeks of the season, winning nine of their past 10 games heading into Thursday, but Osseo-Fairchild was strong from the start.

The Thunder (13-8) scored four runs in the first inning, including a three-run home run to left field by senior Rae Prudlick and never trailed the rest of the way.

C-FC junior pitcher Bella Holzer settled in over the next three innings, holding O-F scoreless and picking up five strikeouts.

However, the previously hot Pirates bats remained cold as they had trouble adjusting to the style of senior Katie Skoug.

“Today, we were off the end of our bat a lot. I thought again and again, ‘we’re going to break this one, going to break this one.’ It just didn’t happen,” C-FC head coach Steve Lyga said.

The Thunder scored two runs in the top of the fifth to make it 6-0, then the Pirates got on the board in the bottom of the fifth with senior Kourtney Foley driving in freshman Mackenzie Wenger with a single for a 6-1 score.

Osseo-Fairchild kept hitting from there, adding three in the sixth and two in the seventh to get the lead as high as 11-1.

C-FC closed the season on a strong note with two runs, but it was not enough for a miraculous comeback. Freshman Caitlyn Bissen scored on a fielder’s choice by senior Cadence Wenger, and Wenger came home on a double by Foley.

While Foley and Cadence Wenger were a pair of important seniors, the Pirates had a young team overall, with two freshmen in this year’s starting lineup and pitching ace Holzer coming back next season.

“It’s a great year, going 16-8 with a bunch of freshmen and sophomores,” Lyga said. “For them to get out and play softball, and keep maturing as student athletes, that’s going to help them in their future.”

(1) Winona 17, (5) Stewartville 3

The top-seeded Winhawks (18-2) cruised to a victory in their first playoff game following a first-round bye, beating the fifth-seeded Tigers (9-8) by 14 runs in five innings in a Section 1AAA tournament matchup in Austin.

Winona scored early and often, with four runs in the first inning and three more in the second. After a scoreless third, the Winhawks put the game out of reach with a 10-run rally in the fourth.

Stewartville picked up three runs in the top of the fifth to break their drought, but all three were unearned on the record of senior Ava Hamsund, who allowed seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in the win.

Winona’s top three hitters each had three-hit days to lead the offense, with Hamsund going 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored, senior Makayla Steffes at 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, two RBI and four runs scored and senior Macy McNally at 3-for-4 with a double, two triples, two runs scored and five RBI.

With the victory, the Winhawks advance to the Section 1AAA semifinals where they will take on two-seed Byron (15-4) in a battle of state ranked teams Wednesday in Austin.

Winona is second in the state in this week’s Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association Top 10 rankings, while Byron rounds out the list in 10th.

The two teams met up early in the regular season, with Winona picking up a 4-0 win at home on April 10.

(1) St. Charles 6, (2) Cotter 2

(4) La Crescent-Hokah 2, (2) Cotter 1

The Ramblers (16-5) dropped a pair of games in the Section 1AA tournament to see their season come to a close.

On Tuesday, Cotter head coach Pat Bowlin tied the Minnesota state coaching record with 802 victories, and with Thursday’s pair of losses, he will remain tied with retired New Ulm Cathedral coach Bob Mertz until next season.

Cotter got off to a hot start in the subsection title game against the Saints (21-2), scoring two runs in the top of the first inning on a two-run single by eighth grader Ella Deets.

St. Charles, which ranks as the top team in Class AA by the MFCA, scored three runs in the bottom of the first and led the rest of the way.

In the consolation bracket, the Ramblers dropped a matchup with a lower-seeded La Crescent-Hokah squad (17-6) that played them close twice in the regular season.

LC-H picked up two runs in the top of the third, and Cotter was only able to score once in the bottom of the fifth with freshman Savy Repinski driving in fellow freshman Camrie Macal.

Lancers pitchers Addie Murilla and Kaitlyn Miller combined to allow just two hits and three walks, with Bowlin crediting the strong play of the LC-H defense at preventing multiple hits with runners on base.

BASEBALL

(6) G-E-T 8, (11) Northland Pines 4

The sixth-ranked RedHawks (13-10) scored six runs over the fifth and sixth innings to take control on their home field and beat 11-seed Northland Pines to advance in the WIAA Division 2 regional tournament.

G-E-T will visit the third-ranked West Salem in the regional semifinals on Tuesday.

Collin Handke pitched six innings for G-E-T, striking out eight batters and allowing just three hits. Jack Beedle went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Calvin Davis went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

(9) Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 8, (8) C-FC 5

The Pirates (8-12) took their 8-seed vs 9-seed matchup to extra innings, but lost to an offensive explosion by the Royals (7-11) to end C-FC’s season in the first round of the Division 4 regional tournament.

Each team had three runs through the first seven innings in Fountain City, but Assumption broke the game open with a five-run rally in the top of the eighth inning. C-FC’s bats came alive in the bottom of the frame, scoring twice, but not enough to overcome the deficit.

GIRLS GOLF

Big 9 Conference championship

Winona competed in the Big 9 Conference title meet at the North Links Golf Course in Mankato on Thursday, finishing eighth out of the 12-team field.

As a team, the Winhawks shot a 389 to beat out Rochester Century’s 393 but behind Red Wing’s 372. Owatonna won the meet at 330, beating Northfield’s runner-up 339.

Winona was led by junior Marin Keller, who shot a 90 in a three-way tie for 16th place to earn a spot on the all-conference team for the third consecutive season.