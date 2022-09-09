Local sports roundup: C-FC volleyball starts conference play with win

Cochrane-Fountain City’s volleyball team kicked off Dairyland Conference play with a bang, pulling off a 3-0 home sweep over Whitehall.

The Pirates (7-7 overall, 1-0 Dairyland) outscored the Norse (1-2, 0-1) 25-20 in the first set, and had an even larger margin of victory in set two, 25-16. Whitehall pushed C-FC to the limit in the third set, but the Pirates won in extra points 26-24 to close out the sweep.

Rochester John Marshall 3, Winona 2

The Winhawks (1-4, 0-3) lost a back-and-forth Big 9 Conference matchup on the road against the Rockets.

John Marshall won a close first set 25-19, and even closer in the second set 25-23. Winona battled back, taking set three 25-23 and set four 25-10. However, the home Rockets closed out a win with a 15-12 fifth set.

St. Charles 3, Rushford-Peterson 0

The Trojans (1-2, 1-2) lost a Three Rivers Conference sweep on the road against the Saints.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cotter and Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston were both in action at the La Crescent-Hokah Crazy Buffalo Invitational, with top performances by both squads including a pair of team wins by the Ramblers.

In the boys race, Cotter won narrowly with 49 points in first out of seven, ahead of LARP’s score of 56. For the girls, the Ramblers won the six-team field with 35 points compared to Lake City’s 42. LARP’s girls took fourth at 100 points.

Cotter sophomore Sonja Semling was the individual champion of the girls race, finishing at 12:16 in the two-mile race to beat out Lake City senior Jacey Majerus’ time of 12:32 in second.

Another trio of Ramblers sophomores finished within the top eight as Hazel Freyre took fourth at 13:06, Kyra Kotsmith placed sixth at 13:15 and Macy Piechowski finished eighth at 13:37. Junior Audrey England rounded out the scoring for the Ramblers with a time of 14:33 in 17th place.

LARP’s top three girls finished in a row as junior Ellie Ekern took 12th (14:05), junior Serenity Ernst was 13th (14:10) and eighth grader Vada Larson was 14th (14:11).

Sophomore Ainsley Rice (40th, 16:28) and freshman Hannah Tuveson (41st, 16:29) finished off the team’s score.

Cotter junior John Fritts was the runner-up in the boys race with a time of 10:44, behind winner Wabasha-Kellogg junior Cole Arens at 10:33. Cotter seventh grader Erik Semling also cracked the top 10, placing fifth with a time of 11:04.

LARP had a trio of runners in the top 10, led by junior Ryan Prinsen in fourth at 11:01. Junior Tyler Betthauser and sophomore Matthew Sprague placed back-to-back with the junior in eighth at 11:08 and the sophomore at 11:17 in ninth.

Cotter’s victory was sealed by eighth grader Ryan Littlefield (11th, 11:21), freshman Kellen Groth (16th, 11:41) and freshman Logan Granseth (17th, 11:43).

LARP’s score was rounded out by freshman Aaron Ploetz (18th, 11:46) and freshman Isaac Rasmussen (19th, 11:58).

GIRLS SOCCER

Cotter 6, P-E-M 0

The Ramblers (4-1, 2-1) picked up a decisive home win over the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-3).

Cotter got things started early, with senior Allyssa Williams scoring off an assist by junior Ava Killian in the third minute and the Ramblers did not look back.

Williams added another goal in the 55th minute during a two-goal, one-assist performance.

Killian scored two goals as well herself, with one in the 33rd and one in the 42nd minute.

Sophomore Izzie Biesanz also had a multi-point day, scoring a 67th-minute goal and picking up an assist on one of Killian’s scores.

BOYS SOCCER

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, Dover-Eyota 2

The Saints (3-1-1, 1-1-1) picked up a draw against the two-time reigning Three Rivers champion Eagles (1-2-2, 0-2-1).

Junior Jonas Barclay and sophomore Travis Frinack each picked up one goal for the Saints, while junior Jace Ferguson and freshman Miles Barclay each tallied one assist.