After placing in the top 10 to finish day one, Cochrane-Fountain City sophomore Cameron Lipinski improved in the second day Tuesday to place sixth at the WIAA Division 3 golf state championship at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

Lipinski shot an 81 in the first round to sit in a tie for eighth heading into the second day of action, and while his score of 83 on day two was two strokes higher than the previous day, his two-day total of 164 allowed him to move up two spots on the leaderboard.

Cambridge sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores moved from second to first with a 76 on day two to claim the state title at 153, jumping ahead of St. Mary's Catholic senior Spencer Lynch, who led after day one and finished second at 155.

Cambridge senior Nick Buckman also finished in the top three, shooting a 156, and helping Bystol-Flores lead the Blue Jays to the Division 3 team title.