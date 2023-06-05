Cochrane-Fountain City sophomore Cameron Lipinski sits in the top 10 of the Division 3 standings after the first round of the WIAA state championship tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.

The Pirates' sophomore shot an 81 to tie for eighth place alongside Mineral Point sophomore Eli LIndsey at nine-over par. St. Mary's Catholic senior Spencer Lynch leads the field with a four-over 76.

Lipinski and company will be back in action for the second round at Blackwolf Run on Tuesday.