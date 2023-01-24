Local sports roundup: Clarissa Sauer sets Cotter record with 36 points

Sophomore Clarissa Sauer broke the Cotter girls basketball scoring record Monday, scoring 36 points to lead the Ramblers to a 73-68 road victory over Three Rivers Conference foe P-E-M.

Sauer came into the contest with 20-or-more points in her past three games, but took things up a notch, scoring 25 points in the first half alone and hitting seven 3-pointers in a 36 point, 10 rebound double-double with seven steals as well.

The 36-point total surpasses the prior school record of 35 points, which was a tie between Gabby Bowlin and Megan Morgan.

Head coach Pat Bowlin figured Sauer could eventually make a run at the record, but he would not have guessed it would be in her sophomore year.

“I thought Clarissa would have a shot at it at some point, I didn’t think it would come this year necessarily. Everything worked out great tonight, she played a really good overall game tonight,” Bowlin said.

Sauer’s scoring was contagious Monday night as the Ramblers scored 43 points in the first half just two days after scoring 40 points total in a loss to Byron.

The victory was a key one for Cotter (10-4 overall, 7-2 conference) as the Ramblers beat the Bulldogs (8-6, 5-3) in a matchup between teams that are jockeying for position in the upper-middle of the pack in the Section 1AA seedings.

“I call these the 50-50 games. On paper, it looks like a toss up. To go in there and get a win was very impressive,” Bowlin said.

Chatfield 59, Rushford-Peterson 51

The Trojans (11-8, 5-5) dropped a back-and-forth Three Rivers Conference matchup on the road against the Gophers (13-5, 7-2).

It was a strong start to the game for R-P, leading 32-23 at halftime. However, Chatfield closed out strong with a 36-19 margin in the second half for a comeback victory.

G-E-T 52, Viroqua 29

The Red Hawks (3-13, 3-5) won to snap a four-game losing streak and kept the Blackhawks (3-12, 0-7) winless in the Coulee Conference.

Owatonna 60, Winona 40

The Winhawks (4-10, 3-8) fell at home in a Big 9 Conference matchup against the Huskies (6-10, 6-6).

BOYS BASKETBALL

P-E-M 67, Cotter 35

The Ramblers (6-6, 2-3) lost at home as the Bulldogs (11-3, 6-0) remained undefeated in Three Rivers Conference play.

P-E-M’s dynamic duo combined for 38 points as senior wing Kaiden Peters led all scorers with 20 and senior forward Aeron Spencer added 18.

Junior wing Luke Gardner led the way for Cotter, scoring 11.

Owatonna 78, Winona 56

The Winhawks (5-6, 4-5) lost a road matchup against the reigning Big 9 Conference champion Huskies (10-4, 7-3).