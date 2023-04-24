Winona’s softball team kept rolling Monday, winning 8-1 on the road over Big 9 Conference rival Rochester Mayo.

The Spartans (4-3 overall, 4-3 conference) struck first with one run in the bottom of the first inning, but the Winhawks (6-0, 5-0) tied the score in the second then went up with two runs in the third and held the lead the rest of the way. A five-run fifth inning sealed the deal.

Senior Ava Hamsund earned the win in the pitching circle, tossing a complete game with one earned run, three hits and two walks, striking out seven. The Gustavus commit also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and an RBI.

Fellow Gustavus commit senior catcher Macy McNally also had a multi-hit day, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored.

Juniors Lauren Kreckow, Avery Engbrecht and Olivia Poulin had two RBI apiece, with Poulin going 0-for-3 with a steal, two RBI and two runs scored, Kreckow at 1-for-3 with two RBI and Engbrecht going 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a sun scored.

Cotter 15, Rochester Lourdes 4

The Ramblers (5-0) stayed undefeated with a sizable win over a Section 1AA foe in a road nonconference win over the Eagles.

Freshman Savy Repinski picked up her first win of the year in the pitching circle, going four innings with one unearned run and three strikeouts.

Repinski also went 2-for-3 with two walks, one steal and three runs scored. Freshman Emilia Krage went 3-for-4 with a walk, three RBI and a run scored.

Fellow freshmen Mallory Biesanz and Briar Rouleau each had multi-RBI days as well, with Biesanz going 1-for-2 with two walks, one run scored and two RBI, and Rouleau going 2-for-3 with one walk, one steal, two runs scored and two RBI.

Melrose-Mindoro 2, C-FC 0

The Pirates (5-3, 4-2) could not score a run, falling on the road to the Dairyland Conference title contending Mustangs (7-1, 5-1).

C-FC junior pitcher Bella Holzer had a solid performance, allowing just two earned runs in six innings on seven hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Junior Kortney Foley had the best day at the plate for the Pirates, going 2-for-3.

G-E-T 13, Onalaska 6

The Red Hawks (4-3) scored in all but one inning in a home nonconference victory over the Hilltoppers (1-7).

Junior center fielder and shortstop Tatum Johnson was 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI for G-E-T, which scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the third. Right fielder Ellie Cox was 3 for 3 with three runs scored, and Haley Giemza was 2 for 3 with two RBI.

Shayna Kirey, who played left field and pitched, was 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs scored for the Red Hawks.

Johnson, Cox and Giemza also stole two bases each. Sophomore Halene DeJager swiped three.

Qitarra Olson was 4 for 4 and Jenna Gansen 3 for 4 for Onalaska. Sidney Fillbach was 2 for 4 with two RBI.

BASEBALL

La Crescent-Hokah 9, Lewiston-Altura 3

The Cardinals (0-6, 0-6) dropped their sixth in a row while the Lancers (6-1, 5-0) won their sixth game in a row.

LC-H scored all of its runs in the first five innings, and L-A had one in the second and two in the fifth.

Sophomore catcher Eli Jensen led the Cardinals offense, going 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI.

Holmen 11, G-E-T 9

The Vikings (4-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth and held the Red Hawks (4-5) to two runs in the top of the seventh in a nonconference matchup in Holmen.

Owen Eddy and Ben Hansen had two hits each for G-E-T. Brenden Brady, Collin Handtke and Chris Wagner all drove in two runs for the Red Hawks.

BOYS GOLF

Fillmore Central 183, Rushford-Peterson 189

The Trojans lost a close contest to the Falcons, falling just six strokes shy.

FC senior Jake Fishbaugher had the top score of the day, shooting a 41. R-P freshman Will LaFleur was next up at 43, and the two teams alternated spots on the leaderboard the rest of the way to lift the Falcons to the narrow win.

Rochester Century 329, Winona/Cotter 409

The Winhawks dropped a matchup with the Panthers’ six golfers finishing above the top Winhawk.

Seniors Shawn Erickson and Jacob Shamblin tied for the lead at 80, and Winona was led by freshman Brandt Hogenson’s 94.

Chatfield triangular

Lewiston-Altura finished third of three teams, shooting a 220 to fall behind P-E-M’s 204 and Chatfield’s 165.

The Gophers’ golfers occupied the top five spots on the individual leaderboard, with eighth grader Carson Harstad winning at 40. L-A junior Anders Shurson had the highest non-Chatfield score in sixth, shooting a 45.

GIRLS GOLF

Fillmore Central 180, Rushford-Peterson 287

The Falcons’ six golfers all finished higher than the Trojans, led by sophomore Annika Mensink’s winning 43.

R-P was led by sophomore Alaina Meier, who shot a 61.

Chatfield triangular

Lewiston-Altura finished in the middle of a trio of teams at Chosen Valley Golf Club, scoring 245 to beat P-E-M’s 272 but falling to the host Gophers’ 227.

L-A senior Halle McElmury had the best individual score of the day, shooting a 49 to beat out Chatfield sophomore Mya Henry’s 50. Cardinals junior Brielle Borchardt had the next-best performance, taking sixth at 61.

TRACK AND FIELD

Trempealeau County Meet

G-E-T’s track teams competed against their county rivals, with the boys taking third place and the girls placing seventh in the seven-team meet.

The Red Hawks boys had the team’s only win of the meet, taking first in the 4x100 relay with a time of 46.60.