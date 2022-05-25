 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local sports roundup: Cotter baseball eliminated in first round

While many of the area's postseason events were postponed on Wednesday, the Cotter baseball team was able to get their game in, despite a final result that did not go in favor of the squad. 

The eighth-seeded Ramblers (3-13) traveled to face top-seeded Chatfield in the first round of the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament, where the top-dog Gophers won a 10-1 contest. 

With the defeat, the season came to a close for Cotter's boys. 

Meanwhile, Rushford-Peterson and Lewiston-Altura's baseball teams saw their games rescheduled for Thursday, with R-P at home at 6 p.m. and L-A traveling to Caledonia for a 5 p.m. first pitch. 

The Lewiston-Altura track team's subsectional meet in Triton was also postponed, moved to a 4:30 start on Thursday.

