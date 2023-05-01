Cotter’s baseball team lost a heartbreaker Monday, falling 11-4 on the road against Three Rivers Conference foe Dover-Eyota.

The score was tied 4-4 midway through the sixth inning, but the Eagles (7-2 overall, 5-2 conference) pulled away late to beat the Ramblers (1-6, 0-6).

A pair of Cotter players provided a silver lining, as freshmen Dane Guzzo and Luke Schommer each hit their first home runs of the year.

G-E-T 12, Blair-Taylor 1

The Red Hawks (7-6) won a nonconference road matchup by a sizable margin in five innings over the Wildcats (4-6).

Oliver Marley pitched three innings to start for G-E-T, striking out three while allowing just one hit. Ben Hansen was credited with the win as he retired the side in the fourth after the Red Hawks went up 12-0.

Owen Eddy went 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI to lead the way at the plate.

The Red Hawks have now won five of their past seven games.

Melrose-Mindoro 4, C-FC 2

The Mustangs (1-8, 1-7) picked up their first win of the year, defeating the Pirates (2-6, 2-6) in a Dairyland Conference matchup.

C-FC scored first with two runs in the top of the first, but Mel-Min tied it 1-1 in the bottom of the inning, then jumped ahead with one run in the third inning and stayed ahead, adding one more in the fourth.

Freshman Eric Herzberg and senior Haden Fry each picked up an RBI for the Mustangs.

Freshman Tucker Bambenek led C-FC’s offense, going 2-for-3.

SOFTBALL

Cotter 7, Dover-Eyota 2

The Ramblers (7-1, 6-0) have started a new winning streak, beating the Eagles for their second win in a row following last week’s first loss of the season.

A three-RBI triple by sophomore Ellie Casperson in the second inning sparked the Cotter offense in the five-run win.

Casperson finished the game 2-for-2, with two more Ramblers joining her multi-hit statline. Freshman Emilia Krage was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI, while eighth grader Ella Deets was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Junior Madison Hazelton was solid in the pitching circle, allowing two earned runs on six hits and four walks with seven strikeouts.

Blair-Taylor 10, G-E-T 1

The Wildcats (11-1) won their eighth game in a row while the Red Hawks (4-7) lost their third consecutive game in the teams’ nonconference matchup.

Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson each shined both on offense and in the pitching circle.

Steien started the game, throwing five innings with just two hits and one earned run allowed with five strikeouts. Thompson pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits and no runs with two strikeouts.

At the plate, Steien was 2-for-5 with two RBI and one run, while Thompson went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles, a run scored and an RBI.

Ellie Cox had G-E-T’s only multi-hit day, going 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Houston 9, Rushford-Peterson 2

The Trojans (1-7) dropped a road nonconference matchup against the Hurricanes (5-0) by a seven-run margin.

GIRLS GOLF

Winona triangular

The Winona/Cotter co-op hosted Red Wing and Mankato East at the Bridges, and the Winhawks finished between their two guests.

Winona scored 458 to beat out Mankato East’s 461, but Red Wing won the meet at 416.

It was a Winhawk at the top of the individual leaderboard though, as junior Marin Keller shot an 89, well ahead of a second-place tie at 100 between a pair of Wingers.