Local sports roundup: Cotter boys soccer beats two-time TRC champ

Cotter’s boys soccer team kept its undefeated record alive, picking up a critical Three Rivers Conference win over the two-time reigning league champions Dover-Eyota.

The Ramblers scored twice in each half to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Cotter has outscored its opponents 23-1 and plays at P-E-M on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dover-Eyota 1, Cotter 0

EYOTA, Minn. — The Eagles handed the Ramblers (3-1, 1-1) their first loss of the season.

Bella Kaiser had three saves in goal for Cotter, which hosts P-E-M on Thursday.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, La Crescent-Hokah 1

The Saints picked up a home Three Rivers Conference win against the Lancers/

VOLLEYBALL

G-E-T 3, Onalaska Luther 2

ONALASKA — The Red Hawks (2-1) held on to beat the Knights 25-20, 10-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11.

Senior Elyse Schoonover had a team-high 18 kills, and senior teammate Jordan Stanislowski added 10 for G-E-T, which has won two straight conference matches. Senior Kayla Schultz added 22 assists, Kaylee Hauge 14 assists, Schoonover 11 digs, Shayna Kirkey nine digs and Tatum Johnson six blocks for the Red Hawks.

Hannah Matzke had 14 kills, Allie Zittel 17 assists and Addison Hackbarth eight digs for Onalaska Luther (1-2).

Chatfield 3, Rushford-Peterson 2

The Trojans (1-1, 1-1) lost a back-and-forth Three Rivers Conference matchup against the Gophers (6-1, 2-0).

R-P won the first two sets 25-17 and 25-19, but Chatfield rallied back with three straight wins 25-21, 25-18, 15-11.

Lake City 3, Lewiston-Altura 0

The Cardinals (1-3) lost a road non-conference matchup against the Tigers (2-1).

GIRLS GOLF

Northwest Wisconsin Invitational

COLFAX, Wis. — Black River Falls placed sixth, Arcadia seventh and G-E-T 11th out of 12 teams at Whitetail Golf Course.

Arcadia’s Whitney Sonsalla was the top local individual, and her 89 was good for fourth place overall. She also helped the Raiders to a team score of 431.

The Tigers also shot a 431 and won a tiebreaker with Arcadia in a meet won by Altoona/Eau Claire Regis (382). G-E-T shot a collective 477.

Arcadia’s Ahnna Bautch tied for 13th with a 100. G-E-T was led by Alexis Murphy (tied for 20th, 104), and Black River Falls was led by Zowie Hunter (tied for 22nd, 105).