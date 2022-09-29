Local sports roundup: Cotter boys soccer clinches conference crown

Cotter’s boys soccer team clinched the Three Rivers Conference championship Thursday, defeating St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2-0 in St. Charles.

After a scoreless first half, the Ramblers (13-0 overall, 9-0 conference) picked up a pair of second-half scores to earn the victory over the Saints (6-5-2, 4-3-2).

Cotter closes out its conference schedule Tuesday at home against La Crescent-Hokah, which already has two TRC losses this season and sits second in the standings.

Winona 2, Albert Lea 1

The Winhawks (8-1-4, 6-1-2) shook off their first loss of the season, defeating the Tigers (0-10, 0-8) on the road in a one-goal game.

Freshman Seth Watkins got the Winhawks on the board with a goal in the sixth minute, assisted by senior Nico Stern. Sophomore Olin Overhaug added to the lead unassisted just before halftime.

The Tigers’ lone score came early in the second half, but the Winona defensive unit maintained the lead for the rest of the contest.

CROSS COUNTRY

St. Charles Invitational

The L-A/R-P/H boys narrowly took second place at the St. Charles Invitational, scoring 45 points as Stewartville took first in the eight-team standings with 44 points.

LARP junior Ryan Prinsen had the best finish between the two teams, taking second at 17-minutes, 51-seconds, but Stewartville took third through fifth place in its winning effort.

Lanesboro/Fillmore Central junior Isaac Snyder won the 62-runner field at 17:47.

LARP’s next two finishers were back-to-back in the top 10 as freshman Aaron Ploetz took eighth at 18:24 and junior Tyler Betthauser placed ninth at 18:29.

Sophomore Matthew Sprague (15th, 18:45) and eighth grader Brennan Kunst (17, 18:52) finished off the team’s scoring.

The L-A/R-P/H girls team placed fourth out of nine with 123 points. P-E-M won at 35 points.

Junior Ellie Ekern was the team’s best finisher, placing 15th at 22:33. GMLOS senior McKenna Hendrickson won the 61-runner meet at 20:42.

Junior Lauren Honken (19, 22:57), junior Serenity Ernst (23, 23:24), eighth grader Vada Larson (24, 23:27) and freshman Hannah Tuveson (45, 25:50) also scored for LARP.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cotter 3, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1

The Ramblers (10-2, 7-2) picked up a key victory late in the Three Rivers Conference title race, handing the Saints (9-2-1, 7-1-1) their first loss of conference play.

All three of Cotter’s goals came in the first half, with sophomore Izzie Biesanz scoring twice and senior Allyssa Williams scoring once with a pair of assists. Junior Ava Killian also had an assist in the win.

St. Charles scored once in the second half, but it was not enough to spark a comeback.

Cotter closes out conference play on the road against La Crescent-Hokah on Tuesday, while the Saints take on Caledonia on the road.

Winona 3, Albert Lea 0

The Winhawks (7-5-1, 5-3) won for the seventh time in the past eight games, beating the Tigers (1-8-1, 1-6-1) by three goals at home.

Senior Gwen Buswell scored twice and junior Faith Quinn scored once for WSHS in the victory.

Senior Arianna Berlin-Burns and eighth graders Alivia Bell each picked up assists.

VOLLEYBALL

Lewiston-Altura 3, P-E-M 1

The Cardinals (4-10, 1-6) picked up their first win of Three Rivers Conference play, defeating the Bulldogs (1-11, 0-7) in Lewiston.

P-E-M won the first set 25-20, but L-A responded by winning the next three 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 to finish off the victory.

Rushford-Peterson 3, Kingsland 0

The Trojans (12-6) picked up a road nonconference win, defeating the Knights in a three-set sweep.

R-P’s margin of victory grew each set, with a 25-17 win in set one, 25-15 in set two and 25-9 to close out the match in the third.

Eau Claire Lutheran 3, C-FC 2

The Pirates (11-14, 4-2) lost a five-set road Dairyland Conference match against the Lancers (12-6, 6-0).

Eau Claire won the first set 25-18, but C-FC evened things with a 25-22 second-set win. The Pirates jumped ahead with a 25-21 third set, but the Lancers bounced back with 25-13 and 15-13 wins in sets four and five.

Rochester Century 3, Winona 0

The Winhawks (2-11, 0-6) lost a three-set home match to Big 9 Conference foe Century, falling 25-7, 25-10, 25-13.

GIRLS TENNIS

Winona 5, La Crosse Central 2

The Winhawks won a home non-conference meeting with the RiverHawks on Tuesday, grabbing wins in three singles and two doubles contests.

Molly Heinert flight No. 1, Marissa McNally in flight No. 3 and Anna Bricco in flight No. 4 made up the Winona winners in singles.

Julia Reeck and Adele Jacobsen of Winona defeated Katie Johnson and Odessa Barreyro of Central 6-1, 7-5 in No. 1 doubles and WSHS’s Lauren Steinfeldt and Brianna Styba won 6-3, 6-1 at three doubles to secure the team win.