Local sports roundup: Cotter boys soccer rolls to 11-0

Cotter's boys soccer team surged past Triton in a home nonconference game Monday evening, beating the Cobras 16-1 and staying undefeated on the season.

A quartet of Ramblers (11-0) scored the first goals of their varsity career as Gavin Kammerer scored twice and Drew Biesanz, Cameron Smith and Jase Vafaei all had one goal apiece.

Roberto Perez, Elliot Fitzgerald, Francis Koll, Carson Roeder and Ezra Burros all scored twice in the game, and Alex Suffrins scored once.

Luther 3, G-E-T 1

The Red Hawks (3-13, 3-5) dropped a home Coulee Conference matchup against the Knights.

Luther won the first set 25-18, but G-E-T battled back for a 25-22 win in set two for a 1-1 tie. The Knights closed out the match with a 25-16 win in set three and a 25-18 margin in the fourth set.

Elyse Schoonover led the Red Hawks with 10 kills and three blocks. Kaylee Hauge had 14 assists for the lead, and Tatum Johnson and Shayna Kirkey tied with two aces apiece.