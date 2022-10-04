Local sports roundup: Cotter boys soccer wraps up undefeated season

Cotter’s boys soccer team closed out an undefeated regular season Tuesday, winning 6-0 on its home turf against Three Rivers Conference rival La Crescent-Hokah.

It was a dominant end to a dominant season for the Ramblers (15-0 overall, 10-0 conference), scoring six goals before halftime and cruising to victory from there over the Lancers (8-4-2, 6-3).

Sophomore Carson Roeder had a pair of goals and a pair of assists in the game to lead the way offensively. Freshman Brayden Novakoski scored twice in the game as well.

Junior Roberto Perez scored once and assisted once, sophomore Francis Koll scored once,

Seventh grader Alex Suffrins picked up two assists and junior Elliot Fitzgerald had one assist in the win.

Cotter finished off the regular season by outscoring the opposition 86-6 over the team’s 15 games.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 6, Caledonia 2

The Saints (8-5-2, 5-3-2) closed out conference play with a four-goal home win over the Warriors (1-12, 0-9).

SCLA outscored Caledonia 3-1 in each half in a balanced scoring effort.

Junior Jonas Barclay scored a hat trick to lead the way for the Saints, and junior Mason Apse had a multi-point game as well with one goal and one assist.

Freshman Josh Barclay and Janek Palonka each scored one goal, and sophomore Riley Cole, sophomore Travis Frinack, junior Aiden Olsen and senior Gavin Warmkagathje all had one assist apiece.

Rochester Mayo 4, Winona 0

The Winhawks (8-2-4, 6-2-2) picked up their second loss of the year, falling in a road match against the Spartans (12-1, 9-1), the top team in the Big 9 Conference standings.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 3, Caledonia 0

The Saints (10-2-1, 8-1-1) defeated the Warriors in a three-goal shutout to win the program’s first Three Rivers Conference championship.

Winona 1, Rochester Mayo 1

The Winhawks (7-5-2, 5-3-1) played to a draw at home against the Spartans (4-5-4, 4-3-3).

Eighth grader Alivia Bell scored Winona’s lone goal and junior Faith Quinn assisted on the play.

CROSS COUNTRY

Tomah Invite

Both the C-FC boys and girls teams won their respective races at the Tomah Invitational at the Hiawatha Golf Course.

The Pirates girls squad swept the podium placements by a wide margin en route to the team win, scoring 22 points compared to second-place Tomah’s 47.

Freshman Addy Duellman had the race’s top time, finishing at 20-minutes, 7-seconds.

Senior Reese Ehrat was runner-up with a time of 20:29 and senior Breilynn Halverson took third at 20:37.

Reedsburg senior Abby Voigt had the best non-C-FC time, taking fourth at 22:06, nearly a minute and a half slower than Halverson.

Sophomore Anna Knecht and junior Emma Mann finished off the winning effort, with Knecht in eighth at 23:12 and Mann 10th at 24:04.

In the boys race, the Pirates narrowly took first place with 56 points to beat out Reedsburg’s 58.

C-FC senior Wesley Pronschinske won the race by more than a minute, crossing the finish line at 16:22, ahead of Tomah senior Carl Wilcox’s runner-up time of 17:31.

Senior Hale Madsen was next for the Pirates, taking third at 18:57, and senior Jack Spitzer also finished in the top 10, placing seventh at 20:05.

Senior Dirk Wilson (11th, 20:24) and senior Wyatt Abts (55, 26:49) rounded out C-FC’s scoring in the win.

VOLLEYBALL

Cotter 3, Cover-Eyota 0

The Ramblers (12-8, 5-3) picked up a three-set sweep on the road against the Eagles.

Cotter started strong with a 25-12 win in set one, then winning 25-21 and 25-19 to finish off the victory.

Junior Madison Hazelton had a well-rounded performance for the Ramblers with nine kills, 13 digs and five service aces. Freshman Camrie Macal had a strong night as well, with seven kills and 10 digs.

Rushford-Peterson 3, Houston 0

The Trojans (13-6) picked up a home nonconference sweep over the Hurricanes.

R-P won by significant margins in the first (25-12) and third (25-5) sets, but it was a close contest in set two, 26-24.

Senior Kaylee Ruberg led the team in kills with 13, adding six digs and two aces. Freshman Torryn Schneider led the team in digs and aces with 15 and four respectively.

Senior Isabelle Kahoun had a well-rounded night for the Trojans, with six kills, two aces and a team-leading 26 assists.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL

Winona State 3, Upper Iowa 1

The Warriors moved above .500 in NSIC play with a home win over the Peacocks.

Upper Iowa (10-6, 4-5) won the first set 25-22, but WSU (9-7, 5-4) won three straight to close out the match 25-16, 28-26, 25-19.

Junior Sidney Paulson led the Warriors with 15 kills, adding a block as well. Sophomore Kylie Welch had a team-best 29 digs and freshman Jaci Winchell set the tone with 39 assists.

Cotter’s boys soccer team closed out an undefeated regular season Tuesday, winning 6-0 on its home turf against Three Rivers Conference rival La Crescent-Hokah.

It was a dominant end to a dominant season for the Ramblers (15-0 overall, 10-0 conference), scoring six goals before halftime and cruising to victory from there over the Lancers (8-4-2, 6-3).

Sophomore Carson Roeder had a pair of goals and a pair of assists in the game to lead the way offensively. Freshman Brayden Novakoski scored twice in the game as well.

Junior Roberto Perez scored once and assisted once, sophomore Francis Koll scored once,

Seventh grader Alex Suffrins picked up two assists and junior Elliot Fitzgerald had one assist in the win.

Cotter finished off the regular season by outscoring the opposition 86-6 over the team’s 15 games.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 6, Caledonia 2

The Saints (8-5-2, 5-3-2) closed out conference play with a four-goal home win over the Warriors (1-12, 0-9).

SCLA outscored Caledonia 3-1 in each half in a balanced scoring effort.

Junior Jonas Barclay scored a hat trick to lead the way for the Saints, and junior Mason Apse had a multi-point game as well with one goal and one assist.

Freshman Josh Barclay and Janek Palonka each scored one goal, and sophomore Riley Cole, sophomore Travis Frinack, junior Aiden Olsen and senior Gavin Warmkagathje all had one assist apiece.

Rochester Mayo 4, Winona 0

The Winhawks (8-2-4, 6-2-2) picked up their second loss of the year, falling in a road match against the Spartans (12-1, 9-1), the top team in the Big 9 Conference standings.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 3, Caledonia 0

The Saints (10-2-1, 8-1-1) defeated the Warriors in a three-goal shutout to win the program’s first Three Rivers Conference championship.

Winona 1, Rochester Mayo 1

The Winhawks (7-5-2, 5-3-1) played to a draw at home against the Spartans (4-5-4, 4-3-3).

Eighth grader Alivia Bell scored Winona’s lone goal and junior Faith Quinn assisted on the play.

CROSS COUNTRY

Tomah Invite

Both the C-FC boys and girls teams won their respective races at the Tomah Invitational at the Hiawatha Golf Course.

The Pirates girls squad swept the podium placements by a wide margin en route to the team win, scoring 22 points compared to second-place Tomah’s 47.

Freshman Addy Duellman had the race’s top time, finishing at 20-minutes, 7-seconds.

Senior Reese Ehrat was runner-up with a time of 20:29 and senior Breilynn Halverson took third at 20:37.

Reedsburg senior Abby Voigt had the best non-C-FC time, taking fourth at 22:06, nearly a minute and a half slower than Halverson.

Sophomore Anna Knecht and junior Emma Mann finished off the winning effort, with Knecht in eighth at 23:12 and Mann 10th at 24:04.

In the boys race, the Pirates narrowly took first place with 56 points to beat out Reedsburg’s 58.

C-FC senior Wesley Pronschinske won the race by more than a minute, crossing the finish line at 16:22, ahead of Tomah senior Carl Wilcox’s runner-up time of 17:31.

Senior Hale Madsen was next for the Pirates, taking third at 18:57, and senior Jack Spitzer also finished in the top 10, placing seventh at 20:05.

Senior Dirk Wilson (11th, 20:24) and senior Wyatt Abts (55, 26:49) rounded out C-FC’s scoring in the win.

VOLLEYBALL

Cotter 3, Cover-Eyota 0

The Ramblers (12-8, 5-3) picked up a three-set sweep on the road against the Eagles.

Cotter started strong with a 25-12 win in set one, then winning 25-21 and 25-19 to finish off the victory.

Junior Madison Hazelton had a well-rounded performance for the Ramblers with nine kills, 13 digs and five service aces. Freshman Camrie Macal had a strong night as well, with seven kills and 10 digs.

Rushford-Peterson 3, Houston 0

The Trojans (13-6) picked up a home nonconference sweep over the Hurricanes.

R-P won by significant margins in the first (25-12) and third (25-5) sets, but it was a close contest in set two, 26-24.

Senior Kaylee Ruberg led the team in kills with 13, adding six digs and two aces. Freshman Torryn Schneider led the team in digs and aces with 15 and four respectively.

Senior Isabelle Kahoun had a well-rounded night for the Trojans, with six kills, two aces and a team-leading 26 assists.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL

Winona State 3, Upper Iowa 1

The Warriors moved above .500 in NSIC play with a home win over the Peacocks.

Upper Iowa (10-6, 4-5) won the first set 25-22, but WSU (9-7, 5-4) won three straight to close out the match 25-16, 28-26, 25-19.

Junior Sidney Paulson led the Warriors with 15 kills, adding a block as well. Sophomore Kylie Welch had a team-best 29 digs and freshman Jaci Winchell set the tone with 39 assists.