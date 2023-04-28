On Friday, Cotter junior Luke Gardner competed in one of the most prestigious track and field meets of the high school season.

Each spring Hamline University hosts a handful of the top athletes in each event, regardless of class, to compare the top talent across the state of Minnesota in the Hamline Elite Meet.

Gardner was the only Winona-area competitor, and he seized the moment, placing fourth out of seven in the 400-meter dash with a time of 50.25 seconds, with Brainerd junior Brandon Stark winning the event at 49.31.

Sporty Salsman Invitational

G-E-T hosted its annual invite, and the host Red Hawks did well, with both the boys and girls squads placing second out of nine teams.

C-FC’s girls took third, while the boys took ninth. La Crosse Logan won both the boys and girls meet.

The Red Hawks girls had two event winners as junior Alayna Stendahl won the long jump at 15-feet, 10 ¼-inches and junior Cadence Simmons won the shot put at 31-feet, 3 ½-inches.

C-FC also featured two girls champions, but both Pirates won multiple events.

Senior Breilynn Halverson won the 400-meter dash (1-minute, 5.50-seconds) and 800-meter run (2:29.55) while freshman Addy Duellman took first in the 1,600 (5:10.08) and 3,200 (11:35.84).

G-E-T’s boys had two individual winners as senior Sam Ruiter won the 1,600 at 4:46 and junior Carter Repaal won the shot put at 46-9 ½. The Red Hawks’ 4x400 relay team also won with a time of 3:38.98.

The Pirates boys had one champion as senior Wesley Pronschinske won the 3,200 with a time of 9:46.10.

Caledonia-Spring Grove Invitational

The Cotter teams, minus Gardner, traveled to Caledonia and fared well once they got there, with the girls squad winning the four-team meet and the boys placed second.

A trio of girls won an event, including the Ramblers’ only multi-event champion.

Sophomore Sonja Semling won both the 800 (2:33.97) and the 1,600 (5:26.90).

Junior Ava Killian won the 100 (13.21) and sophomore Macy Piechowski won the 400 (1:03.12).

The Cotter boys also had a trio of champions in freshman Brayden Novakoski (400, 54.15), junior Elliot Fitzgerald (800, 2:12.82) and junior John Fritts (1,600, 4:54.84).

BASEBALL

Rushford-Peterson 13, Houston 11

The Trojans (4-7) won a barnburner nonconference game against the cross-county rival Hurricanes (3-3).

Each team scored three runs in the first inning and one in the second, but five runs by R-P in the third inning put the Trojans up for the remainder of the game. It was not without excitement, though, as Houston scored four runs in the top of the seventh, but could not complete the comeback.

Junior Rylan Schneider played a big role both at the plate and on the mound for the Trojans.

The junior was credited with the win, pitching three innings in the middle of the game, allowing one earned run and three total on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts. At the plate, Schneider was 4-for-5 with a double and a home run, adding a steal, three RBI and two runs.

Sophomore outfielder Jonah Bunke had a big day as well, going 3-for-5 in the leadoff spot with two steals, two RBI and three runs scored.

Junior Evan Skalet went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a steal and one run scored. Eighth grader Cayden Lea went 2-for-2 with two walks, two steals, one RBI and three runs scored.

Westby 3, G-E-T 2

The Norsemen (4-4, 1-4) picked up their first conference win behind a strong two-way performance from Bo Mulitinovich versus the Red Hawks (6-6, 2-3).

Mulitinovich pitched five innings and struck out seven batters before giving way to relief pitcher Devin Nedland. Multinovich’s fly ball in the fifth inning was the lone RBI for Westby. Garret Vatland went 3 for 4 and accounted for every other Norsemen hit.

Collin Handke pitched a complete game for G-E-T, striking out nine batters in the loss. Warren Stoner and Chris Wagner each had two hits while Nathan Holthaus had a sac fly RBI.

SOFTBALL

Aquinas 8, G-E-T 5

A six-run sixth inning by the Blugolds (2-9) brought them back from a three-run deficit to defeat the Red Hawks (4-6) in a nonconference matchup in La Crosse.

Lauren Von Ruden’s one hit of the game came in the sixth and scored two go-ahead runs. Elie Klar went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs. Josie Erickson pitched a complete game for Aquinas and struck out three batters.

Ellie Cox went 2 for 4 for G-E-T, hitting a double and scoring a run.

Lewiston-Altura 12 , Kenyon-Wanamingo 2

The Cardinals won by a sizable margin in a home nonconference matchup with the Knights.

COLLEGE

Saint Mary’s 10, Concordia-Moorhead 3

Saint Mary’s 9, Concordia-Moorhead 5

The Cardinals (10-18, 6-10) won both games in a home doubleheader against the Cobbers (15-15, 9-5), with the second of the two victories being the fourth in the past five games for SMU.

Sophomore left fielder Riley Bauman played a critical role in the pair of victories, loading up the stat sheet with two doubles, a home run, a steal, five RBI and three runs scored, going 5-for-7 on the day.

In the first game, the Cardinals capitalized on an error and a wild pitch to score three runs in the first inning and SMU never trailed from that point.

Concordia scored two runs in the top of the third, but Saint Mary’s added two in the bottom of the inning to regain control.

Bauman’s first big hit came in the bottom of the sixth when he finished off a three-run rally with a three-run home run to make it 10-3.

Junior Addison Hochevar earned the win on the mound, tossing a complete game with three earned runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts.

The second game featured a bit more back-and-forth.

SMU scored two runs in the bottom of the first, but the Cobbers responded with two in the second to tie it and one more in the third for a 3-2 lead. Bauman doubled home a run in the third as part of a two-run rally to regain the lead 4-3.

Concordia tied it 4-4 in the fifth, but SMU pulled away for good with five runs in the sixth, including another Bauman RBI double.

Senior Timmy Smith started the game and earned the win, throwing seven innings with five runs allowed, four earned, on 11 hits with no walks and three strikeouts. Junior Dylan Westcott finished off the game with two scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit.