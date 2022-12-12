Local sports roundup: Cotter girls hoops race past Cardinals

Cotter's girls basketball team won its third game in a row Monday night, hosting Lewiston-Altura in a Three Rivers Conference clash and coming out on top 71-43.

The Ramblers (4-2, 2-2) built up a 16-point lead by halftime, outscoring the Cardinals (0-4, 0-4) by a 38-22 margin.

Sophomore forward Clarissa Sauer played a key role in that early surge, scoring 17 first half points. In total Sauer scored 23 to lead all scorers, her third game in a row with 18-plus points.

In the second half, Cotter added another 12 points to the deficit with a 33-21 margin.

Ramblers senior guard Allyssa Williams recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists, with seven rebounds to fall just shy of a triple-double. Freshman guard Kada Threinen also reached double digits, hitting three 3-pointers and scoring 11 points.

Junior Natalie Lubinski led the Cardinals with 16 points, and senior Kylie Verthein was close behind at 13 points.