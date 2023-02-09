Cotter’s girls basketball team avenged a prior loss Thursday, defeating La Crescent-Hokah 75-59 in a battle of top Three Rivers Conference teams in Winona.

When the two teams met up in La Crescent on Dec. 6, LC-H pulled off a sizable 70-56 win, only for Cotter to win by an even larger margin in the rematch.

The Ramblers (15-7 overall, 11-3 conference) built up a 34-28 lead over the Lancers (13-9, 9-4) by halftime, then pulled away with a 41-31 second-half performance.

Senior point guard Allyssa Williams led the way for Cotter, scoring a game-high 21 points and adding 11 assists for a double-double. Junior forward Ava Killian scored 19 points, including three of the team’s 12 3-pointers. Sophomore Clarissa Sauer added 13 points.

Senior Emma Hunt led the Lancers with 15 points.

Dover-Eyota 68, Lewiston-Altura 51

The Cardinals (5-18, 3-13) lost their sixth game in a row, falling by double digits on the road in a conference matchup against the Eagles (11-12, 6-7).

BOYS BASKETBALL

C-FC 69, Augusta 53

The Pirates (10-9, 6-5) defended its home court in a Dairyland matchup against the Beavers (5-14, 5-6).

It was Augusta senior forward Drew Jacobs that led all scorers with 25 points in the defeat.

C-FC had a balanced scoring effort with five players between 10 and 13 points.

Sophomore Cameron Lipinski led the way with 13, junior Drew Wicka was next with 12, senior Andrew Bissen added 11 and sophomores Porter Ehrat and Reed Schmidtknecht each scored 10.

Lewiston-Altura 83, Dover-Eyota 61

The Cardinals (9-10, 4-6) handily defeated the Eagles (2-19, 0-11) in a home conference matchup.

L-A built a 45-29 lead by halftime and continued to widen the gap in the second half.

Sophomore Zane Nelson tallied a double-double for Lewiston-Altura with a game-high 18 points and 15 rebounds. Junior Jace Ferguson was not far behind with 16 points, sophomore Wyatt Kriedermacher also hit double digits with 14 and sophomore Will Kriedermacher rounded things out with 11.

La Crescent-Hokah 79, Cotter 66

The Ramblers (7-12, 3-7) dropped a road Three Rivers Conference matchup against the Lancers (13-8, 7-3).

LC-H built up a 36-29 lead by halftime, then added to the deficit in the second half.

Lancers senior Carter Todd led all scorers with 28 points, scoring his 1,000th career point in the process. Senior Owen Bentzen hit 20 points for the Lancers as well.

Junior Gabe Stewart led Cotter with 20 points, followed by sophomore Carson Roeder with 15 and junior Luke Gardner’s 11.

Arcadia 61, G-E-T 60

The Red Hawks (10-9, 5-4) lost a nailbiter on the road against the Coulee Conference foe Raiders (11-9, 4-5).

Junior wing Cody Schmitz scored 42 points in the defeat, his season high. It marks the first time scoring 40 or more this year and the fifth time in his career.

Freshman guard Mason Brone added 10 for G-E-T.

Hayfield 45, Rushford-Peterson 30

The Trojans (11-9) lost a low-scoring nonconference road matchup against one of the top teams in Class A, the Vikings (19-4).