Local sports roundup: Cotter soccer teams continue shutout streaks

Cotter’s girls soccer team continued its early-season shutout streak Tuesday night, winning a road nonconference matchup with Lake City by a 4-0 margin.

The Ramblers (2-0) picked up one goal in the first half, as junior Ava Killian scored in the 21st minute off an assist by freshman Autumn Suffrins, giving the squad all the scoring it would need to top the Tigers (0-2).

Early in the second half, Cotter scored a pair of goals nearly a minute apart to stretch the lead to 3-0.

First up was an unassisted goal by senior Allyssa Williams in the 46th minute, followed up in the 47th minute with another unassisted goal by sophomore Lucy Fitch.

Sophomore Izzie Biesanz finished off the scoring, netting a goal in the 79th minute off an assist by sophomore Karianna Barrientos for a 4-0 final score.

Sophomore goalkeeper Bella Kaiser stopped all five shots she faced, following up last week’s three-save effort in a 5-0 shutout win over Stewartville.

Eastview 7, Winona 0

The Winhawks (0-3) were shut out in a nonconference road matchup against the Lightning (2-1).

BOYS SOCCER

Winona 2, Rochester John Marshall 1 (OT)

The Winhawks fell behind early, but bounced back to win in overtime in a low-scoring road game against Big 9 conference foe John Marshall.

Just 30 seconds into the game, the Rockets (1-1, 1-2) got on the board, but Winona (2-0-1, 2-0-1) responded later in the halfas junior Teis Larsen was able to score before halftime to even the score at 1-1 heading into the break.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net for the entirety of the second half, sending the game into overtime.

Larsen scored again in the first overtime period, and Winona held on in the remainder of the extra time to keep its unbeaten season alive.

Cotter 2, Lake City 0

The Ramblers (2-0) also stayed undefeated, picking up their second shutout of the season at home over Lake City (1-2).

VOLLEYBALL

Cotter 3, La Crescent-Hokah 1

The Ramblers (2-1, 1-0) won their Three Rivers Conference debut, hosting the Lancers (0-1) and winning in four sets.

Cotter won the first set commandingly 25-14, but LC-H bounced back with a 25-19 win in set two. The Ramblers regained control with a 25-15 win in the third set before closing out the match 25-22 in set four.

Cotter sophomore Clarissa Sauer led the way with 16 kills, also picking up two service aces. Sophomore libero Katelyn Ubl led the team with 24 digs, as well as adding four aces.

Freshman setter Savy Repinski had a well-rounded day with 25 assists, four kills and 14 digs and freshman Camrie Macal also thrived on both offense and defense with 21 digs and nine kills.

Rushford-Peterson 3, Dover-Eyota 0

The Trojans (1-0) started their season off with a win, defeating the Eagles (0-2) with a sweep in Eyota.

Westby 3, G-E-T 0

The Red Hawks (0-1, 0-1) dropped their season opener, falling in three sets on the road against the Coulee Conference foe Vikings (12-1, 1-0) in a 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 match.