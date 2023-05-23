Cotter softball coach Pat Bowlin tied the state record for career wins Tuesday as the second-seeded Ramblers picked up a 4-2 victory at home over sixth-seeded Caledonia in the Section 1AA tournament.

Bowlin sits at 802 career wins, tied with former New Ulm Cathedral coach Bob Mertz, who retired in 2018. The duo are the only coaches to reach 800 career wins, with only three coaches in state history reaching 700.

The coach admits he would like to get sole possession of the record taken care of this season, but it has not been his primary focus so far this postseason.

“Well, it feels really good to have the team moving on to the subsection championship game,” Bowlin said.

Each team scored a run in the first inning, and the score remained tied until Cotter (16-3) scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Caledonia (11-11) cut into the deficit with one run in the top of the fifth, but the Ramblers added one in the bottom of the fifth for insurance.

Junior Madison Hazelton had a strong outing in the pitching circle, striking out 12 batters and allowing two earned runs on three hits and no walks in a complete game.

It was a balanced offensive effort for the Ramblers, with four players scoring one run apiece and four players driving in one RBI apiece.

Hazelton was the only player with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Freshman Emilia Krage also both scored and drove in a run, going 0-for-1 with a walk. Fellow Freshman Mallory Biesanz also picked up an RBI in a 1-for-3 day.

Cotter moves on to the subsection championship Thursday, where the Ramblers will face top-seeded St. Charles at 4:30 at St. Charles City Park. Both teams have spent time in and around the top 10 in rankings by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association, and the Saints beat the Ramblers 5-3 at home in a regular season matchup on May 9.

If the Ramblers win against St. Charles, they advance to a section semifinal in Austin on May 30. If Cotter loses, it will take on the winner of a consolation matchup between Caledonia and fourth-seeded La Crescent-Hokah in St. Charles following the conclusion of Thursday’s game.

While Bowlin and the Ramblers hope to upset the Saints and advance, if the team does lose, Bowlin and Hazelton will have to gauge how tired the team’s ace pitcher is and decide whether she can pitch a second consecutive game, or whether they will bring in freshman Savy Repinski for Game Two. Luckily for the Ramblers, they are not the only squad that would be dealing with that difficult situation.

“Whatever team we’d be playing would also be in a similar situation where their ace will have pitched the first game and it will come down to toughness by each team,” Bowlin said.

(6) C-FC 7, (3) Mondovi 2

The Pirates (16-7) pulled off a road upset in their first playoff game, as sixth-seeded C-FC traveled to face the third-seeded Buffaloes (19-5), winning the WIAA Division 4 Regional matchup by five runs.

Mondovi started the scoring with one run in the bottom of the first, and C-FC jumped ahead 2-1 in the top of the second only for the Buffaloes to tie it up 2-2 in the bottom of the second, though Mondovi would be held scoreless from there.

The Pirates scored three runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead for good, adding two more runs in the fifth for insurance.

Senior Kourtney Foley had a monster day at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two home runs, two runs scored and five RBI. Junior Addyson Lacey also had a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with one run scored.

Junior Bella Holzer allowed just one earned run, two total, in seven innings with two hits, five walks and four strikeouts to earn the win.

After a road game in the first round, the Pirates will be back at home for a Regional title game thanks to another upset in the bracket; seventh-seeded Osseo-Fairchild pulled off an 18-10 victory over second-seeded Melrose Mindoro.

C-FC will host the Thunder (12-8) on Thursday, with first pitch set for 5 p.m., but subject to change.

(2) Prescott 10, (7) G-E-T 0

The seventh-seeded Red Hawks (9-14) saw their season come to a close, falling by 10 runs in six innings on the road against the second-seeded Cardinals (20-5) in a WIAA Division 3 Regional matchup.

BOYS GOLF

WIAA Division 3

Cochrane-Fountain City hosted a regional tournament at The Grove in Cochrane, and the Pirates defended their home turf with both team and individual wins.

As a team, C-FC shot a 342 to claim the regional crown, well ahead of second-place Onalaska Luther’s 371.

Sophomore Cameron Lipinski’s win was much closer, shooting a 77 to outpace Luther junior Tyler Arenz’s 78.

Lipinski’s 38 was the second-best score on the front nine, behind Arenz’s 37, but Lipinski shot a 39 on the back nine, compared to Arenz’s 41, to surge ahead and seal the victory.

All four of the team’s top scorers placed in the top 10, with senior Eyan Knecht and freshman Evan Leverance in a three-way tie in fifth at 88 and sophomore Reed Schmidtknecht taking eighth at 89.

WIAA Division 2

G-E-T’s season came to a close at a regional meet at Trempealeau Mountain, falling outside the top four teams which qualified for sectionals, placing seventh of nine.

The Red Hawks scored 366 points, ahead of Stanley-Boyd’s 372 and behind Black Rivers Falls’ 353. McDonell Catholic/Regis won the meet with a score of 295, topping Bloomer’s 300.

Sophomore Nic Jumper had G-E-T’s best individual finish, taking 21st in the 44-player field with a score of 87.

BASEBALL

Faribault 7, Winona 3

Winona 6, Faribault 3

The Winhawks (6-14, 5-11) split a doubleheader at home to finish off the regular season, with the Falcons (3-14, 1-12) picking up their first win of the conference season.

G-E-T 20, Black River Falls 12

The Red Hawks (12-10, 7-5) took the lead for good with a four-run second inning and followed it up with an eight-run third and four-run fourth for a road win.

Right fielder Calvin Davis was 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBI to lead G-E-T, which had six extra-base hits among its 15. Catcher Owen Eddy was 3 for 6 with a double and four RBI as G-E-T finished in a tie with Arcadia for third place.

Warren Stoner was 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBI, and Collin Handke 2 for 3 with a double and three RBI.