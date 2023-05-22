Cotter’s softball team picked up a win in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament Tuesday, as the second-seeded Ramblers beat seventh-seeded P-E-M 5-2.

Junior Madison Hazelton had a strong day all-around to lead Cotter (15-3), pitching all seven innings with one earned run, two total, on seven hits and two walks, striking out 11. At the plate, the junior went 2-for-4.

Freshman Savy Repinski had a strong day at the plate, going 1-for-3 with two RBI.

The Ramblers will host six-seed Caledonia in the second round at 5 p.m. Thursday after the Warriors upset state-ranked Chatfield 4-0.

(4) La Crescent-Hokah 5, (5) Lewiston-Altura 3

The fifth-seeded Cardinals were knocked out of the Section 1AA playoffs in extra innings, losing to a two-run walk-off home run by the fourth-seeded Lancers.

L-A had some late-inning home run heroics up its own sleeve as senior Olivia Barkeim hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to tie the score 3-3 and force extras.

Section 1A

(4) Goodhue 2, (5) Rushford-Peterson 1

The Trojans (5-15) saw their season come to a close with a narrow road loss against the Wildcats (7-12).

BASEBALL

Byron 6, Winona 5

The Winhawks (5-13) dropped a road nonconference matchup against a Section 1AAA foe, losing by one against the Bears (14-4).

BOYS GOLF

Big 9 Conference tournament

Winona’s boys golf team competed in the Big 9’s conference tournament at Mississippi National in Red Wing, placing 12th out of 12 with a score of 362.

Rochester Century won the title at 309, beating cross-city rival Rochester Mayo’s runner-up 312.

Winona’s top finisher was freshman Brandt Hogenson, shooting an 82 in a six-way tie for 24th, placing 27th on tiebreakers in the 72-player field.