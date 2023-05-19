A Cotter softball player and coach each hit a major milestone Friday in a 6-4 extra-innings road win over La Crescent-Hokah.

Junior pitcher Madison Hazelton struck out 11 Lancers in the game, with her fourth strikeout of the game bringing her to 500 in her career.

Hazelton is the third Ramblers pitcher to hit the mark, now chasing the school’s record of 839, set by Isabel Northrop in 2019.

The victory was also number 800 for head coach Pat Bowlin, just the second coach in Minnesota history to hit the mark. Only four coaches have surpassed 600 wins, with just three at 700 or more. Bob Mertz, formerly of New Ulm Cathedral, holds the state record with 802 wins.

Hazelton did not just dazzle on the mound, she was also a critical part of the Cotter offense.

With the Ramblers (14-2 overall, 9-0 division) trailing 4-3 in the seventh inning, Hazelton hit a double and came around to score for a 4-4 tie to force the game to extra innings against the Lancers (14-5 overall, 8-2 division).

In the eighth, the junior hit a two-RBI single to jump ahead 6-4 to seal the win.

Freshman Mallory Biesanz had a strong day as well, going 2-for-4 and hitting the sacrifice fly that scored Hazelton to tie the game 4-4.

Besides all the other milestone moments, the victory also clinched the Three Rivers Conference East division title, with the 9-0 Ramblers now ahead of the 8-2 Lancers with one game remaining for Cotter.

(7) G-E-T 6, (10) La Crosse Aquinas 1

The Red Hawks (9-13) picked up a win in the first round of the WIAA Division 3 regional tournament, beating the Blugolds (7-15) by five runs.

After two scoreless innings, G-E-T jumped ahead with a three-run rally in the third and added to the deficit with two more runs in the fourth.

Aquinas scored one run in the top of the sixth, but the Red Hawks responded with one in the bottom of the sixth to finish off the five-run win.

Senior Shayna Kirkey pitched a complete game with one earned run on four hits and two walks, striking out four. Kirkey was also 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored.

Sophomore Helene DeJager went 3-for-4 with two doubles, one run scored and three RBI to lead the way for the Red Hawks, and junior Tatum Johnson was 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI as well.

Junior Elie Klar went 1-for-3 with an RBI to lead the Blugolds.

The Red Hawks move on to face two-seed Prescott in a road matchup on Tuesday.

C-FC 7, Brookwood 6

The Pirates (15-7) won their fourth game in a row, and eighth in the last nine, in walk off fashion with a four-run rally in the seventh to beat the Falcons (13-5).

Brookwood started strong with three runs in the first inning and two more in the second, eventually adding one run in the top of the fourth for a 6-0 lead.

C-FC began to chip away with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, then one more in the fifth. Trailing 6-3 heading into the final inning, the Pirates scored four runs to finish off the comeback win.

Freshman Caitlyn Bissen was the only C-FC player with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.

Senior Kourtney Foley, senior Cadence Wenger and sophomore Aubrey Smith all had one RBI apiece in the win.

BASEBALL

La Crescent-Hokah 7, Cotter 2

The Lancers (14-6, 12-2) used a five-run fourth inning to defeat the Ramblers (5-12, 2-11) in Winona.

Cotter struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning, but only scored one more run the rest of the game, coming in the fifth.

Cotter junior Jon Going led the offense, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Fellow junior Brett Biesanz went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

The Lancers were led by a 3-for-3 day from sophomore Mitchell Reining, with two RBI, a steal and a run scored. Senior Eli McCool had a multi-hit game as well, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

La Crosse Logan 4, G-E-T 3

The Red Hawks (11-10) outhit the Rangers (12-8) by a 7-5 margin, but still lost a one-run game.

Each team scored one run in the first inning, but Logan added three more in the third for a lead it would not relinquish. G-E-T scored two in the bottom of the sixth, but could not complete the comeback.

Carson Nelson earned the win on the mound for the Rangers, with five innings pitched, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts.

G-E-T’s offense was led by Owen Eddy, who went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Calvin Davis was also 2-for-3 with one RBI.