Cotter junior Madison Hazelton was lights out in the pitching circle Friday, striking out 15 batters and throwing a no-hitter to lead the Ramblers softball team to a 7-0 victory over P-E-M.

It is the junior’s second solo no-hitter, and third overall after pitching a complete game no-hitter and a joint no-hitter with teammate Savy Repinski last spring.

Hazelton worked into a full count against the first batter of the game Friday, but after finishing that at-bat with a strikeout, Cotter head coach Pat Bowlin could tell she was in for a big night.

“She really took off from that. She had tremendous command tonight, among the best I’ve seen her pitch. She was hitting both corners, particularly had a lot of great pitches on the inside corner,” Bowlin said.

Hazelton’s only trouble came in the fifth inning when she walked the leadoff batter, but a pair of bunts and a groundout ended the inning and she finished strong from there.

Sbe struck out the side in two innings, and had two strikeouts in four more innings.

With a trio of no-hitters already under her belt early in her junior year, with two of them featuring just one base runner, Hazelton has the skill to pitch a perfect game, which Bowlin credits to her year-round work ethic at perfecting her craft.

However, the longtime coach knows not to get too ahead of himself.

“She’s definitely a dominant enough pitcher that a perfect game could be coming her way. But they call it a perfect game for a reason, it’s really hard to do. Everything has to go 100% perfect,” Bowlin said.

The Ramblers (2-0 overall, 2-0 conference) also had a strong offensive performance in the win over the Three Rivers Conference rival Bulldogs (1-2, 0-1).

Hazelton went 1-for-3 with a double, and a pair of freshmen had strong days as Savy Repinski went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI and Emilia Krage was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI.

Wabasha-Kellogg 11, Rushford-Peterson 1

The Trojans (1-3, 1-3) dropped a five-inning TRC matchup against the Falcons (1-2, 1-2).

Junior Ellie Ekern hit a triple to drive in freshman Torryn Schneider in the third inning for R-P’s only run.

Wabasha scored one in the first inning, but pulled away with seven in the second and added three more in the third to cruise to victory.

BASEBALL

Alma Center Lincoln 9, C-FC 7

The Pirates (0-4, 0-4) dropped a home matchup with the Dairyland foe Hornets (1-3, 1-2).

Noah Henderson led the C-FC offense with a double.