During the first day of competition at the MSHSL Section 1A track and field meet in Winona, four local athletes already punched their ticket to state and plenty more advanced to Thursday’s finals with strong preliminary performances.

Cotter sophomore Sonja Semling won the section title in the 3,200-meter run at a time of 11-minutes, 46.47-seconds to qualify after placing second in the event the past two seasons.

Fellow Rambler junior John Fritts also qualified in the 3,200, finishing second at 10:10.78.

The other local champion was Lewiston-Altura junior Garrett Bonow, who won the shot put for the second year in a row with a throw of 50-feet, 7-inches, which is ½ an inch longer than last year’s winning distance.

Rushford-Peterson senior Sydney Torgerson earned a state spot in the discus, finishing second with a throw of 120-feet.

Cotter and R-P each had multiple individuals and relays qualify for the second day of the competition.

Trojans senior Brielle Rasmussen qualified in the 100 and 200, while freshman Aubryana Boldt advanced in the 100 hurdles and the 4x100 relay squad rounded out the girls’ qualifiers. On the boys side, sophomore Quintin Betthauser made the finals in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, joined by fellow sophomore Casey Herek in the 110, and R-P’s 4x400 team moved on as well.

The Cotter girls’ one individual finalist will be sophomore Macy Piechowski in the 400, and the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams all moved on as well. On the boys side, the 4x400 team moved on and freshman Ezra Burros qualified in the 100 and junior Luke Gardner advanced in the 400.

SOFTBALL

(1) Winona 5, (2) Byron 3

The Winhawks (19-2) came out on top in a battle of the titans against the Bears (16-5), advancing Winona to the Section 1AAA finals for the seventh consecutive season.

The two teams came into the matchup ranked in Class AAA in last week’s Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches’ Association poll, with Winona at second and Byron in 10th.

Both teams were scoreless for the first two innings, but WSHS broke through with one run in the third inning, then scored two in both the fourth and fifth innings to build up a 5-0 lead.

Byron cut into the deficit with three runs in the sixth, but the Winhawks slammed the door in the seventh to seal the deal.

Senior Makayla Steffes earned the win in the pitcher’s circle, tossing six innings with one earned run, three total, on six hits and no walks with five strikeouts. Senior Ava Hamsund came on in the seventh and earned a save for a scoreless inning with one strikeout.

Steffes and Hamsund each had two hits at the plate, with Steffes going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored and Hamsund going 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored.

Senior Macy McNally and junior MacKenzie Simmons each had two hits as well, with McNally hitting 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Simmons going 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Winona will face Byron again in the finals on Thursday at Todd Park in Austin, after the Bears beat Stewartville 5-1 in the consolation bracket. The Winhawks will just need to win one game to advance to state, while Byron would need to beat WSHS in back-to-back games to advance.

TENNIS

Section 1A tournament

A pair of Ramblers will be at the MSHSL state meet in Minneapolis on June 8, as Cotter’s doubles team of Jon Besek and Hamilton Brewer took second at the Section 1A tournament in Rochester.

The duo came into the tournament seeded fifth and cruised through their first match as the favorites before pulling off a pair of upsets.

In the quarterfinals, Besek and Hamilton beat the fourth-seeded Red Wing squad of Aiden Hull and Braydon Bennyhoff by a 7-5, 6-3 margin, then Cotter’s pair beat the top-seeded duo of Charlie Young and Evan Ritter of Rochester Lourdes by a 6-3, 7-6 score in the semifinal.

The Ramblers could not make it three upsets in a row, falling 6-2. 6-1 in the finals against second-seeded Ryen Heise and Jack Meincke of Lake City.

Besek and Hamilton will travel to the Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis next Thursday, with matches beginning at 8 a.m.

The duo were nearly joined by singles teammate Logan Granseth, who placed third overall to medal, but fall one spot shy of state meet qualification.

GOLF

WIAA Division 3

C-FC’s boys narrowly missed qualifying for next week’s state meet at a sectional meet at Dodge-Point Country Club in Mineral Point, but the Pirates will still be represented thanks to an individual qualification from sophomore Cameron Lipinski.

The Pirates placed third with a score of 351, just five strokes behind second-place Barneveld’s 346 for the second state spot. The host Mineral Point won the team title handily, shooting a 314.

Lipinski was the second of three individual qualifiers, placing third overall at the meet with a score of 79. Mineral Point senior Carson Kroll won the event at 74, and Fennimore senior Brady Larson snagged the first individual qualification with a runner-up finish at 77.

Lipinski will compete in the Division 3 individual state meet field at Blackwolf Run’s Meadows Course in Kohler on Monday and Tuesday next week.

MSHSL Section 1AAA

Both Winona’s girls and boys golf teams had trouble in the first round at their respective section meets, with the boys in 12th and the girls at 11th in the 12-team field.

Winona’s girls have a competitor near the top of the individual leaderboards, as junior Marin Keller ranks sixth after the first 18 holes, shooting an 81 ahead of seventh-place Rochester Mayo junior Avery Meter’s 83 and behind fifth-place Albert Lea senior Alyssa Jensen’s 80.

Northfield junior Emerson Garlie and Lakeville South junior Jovie Ordal lead the field in a tie at 76.

The competition will resume for the second-and-final round on Wednesday.

MSHSL Section 1A

Rushford-Peterson’s boys have the best team finish through the first round of any of the local squads, ranking fourth through the first day of play at the Eastwood Golf Club in Rochester.

The Trojans are 91 over par, one stroke ahead of fifth-place Hayfield’s 92 over. Southland is third at 71 over, Lanesboro is second at 67 and Fillmore Central is in prime position for a section title with a 48 over.

Freshman Carter Kopperud has the Trojans’ best score so far, in 12th at 18 over par. Fillmore Central senior Jake Fishbaugher is the leader at 7 over par.

The Trojans girls placed seventh out of seven at 523, with freshman Audrey Frick leading the way at 123.

The competition will resume for the second-and-final round on Wednesday.

MSHSL Section 1AA

Lewiston-Altura’s boys are 16th out of 16, while the girls sit at 12th out of 14 after the first day of competition at the Northern Hills Golf Club in Rochester.

Cardinals senior Halle McElmury sits in 20th on the individual leaderboard for the program’s best performance, shooting a 93. Lake City juniors Jordana Windhorst Knudsen and Ella Matzke lead the way in a tie at 81.

The competition will resume for the second-and-final round on Wednesday.

BASEBALL

(7) Winona 5, (6) Kasson-Mantorville 1

The Winhawks (7-15) kept their season alive, winning a road matchup with the Komets (7-15) in the first round of the Section 1AAA tournament’s consolation bracket.

(3) West Salem 10, (6) G-E-T 2

The Red Hawks’ season came to an end in the second round of the WIAA Division 2 Regional tournament, falling by eight runs on the road against the higher-seeded Panthers.

West Salem (17-3) jumped ahead quickly, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning and one more in the second for a 5-0 lead. G-E-T (13-11) got on the board with a pair of runs in the top of the third, but their comeback was thwarted as the Panthers responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning and shut out the Red Hawks from there.

Warren Stoner and Brenden Brady each had multi-hit games, with Stoner going 2-for-4 with a double and Brady at 2-for-3 with a run scored.

(7) Pine Island 10, (11) Cotter 4

The Ramblers (8-14) saw their season come to a close in the first round of the Section 1AA consolation bracket on Monday, falling by six runs to the higher-seeded Panthers (13-7).