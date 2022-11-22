Local sports roundup: G-E-T boys hoops starts year with 34-point win

SPARTA — Cody Schmitz and the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau boys basketball team kicked off the season with a bang Tuesday night.

The junior wing scored 30 points to lead the way as the Red Hawks dominated in an 85-51 road nonconference victory over Sparta on the first night of the season.

G-E-T had firm control of the game from the start, outscoring the Spartans 32-3 in the game’s first seven minutes.

The key to that fast start was aggressive defense, which quickly turned into easy buckets on the other end.

“Our defense got us into some transition points early, and that kind of was our bread and butter tonight. Our defense really controlled the pace of the game,” head coach Jared McCutchen said.

Over that opening span, Schmitz had 14 points, bringing him above 1,000 points for his career in just the first game of his third season. By the end of the night, he was at 1,017 thanks to the 30-point, 6-rebound, 5-assist performance.

By halftime, the Red Hawks held a 50-23 lead and after stretching the lead to 40 points, 81-41, 10 minutes into the second half, G-E-T swapped in its bench and took its foot off the pedal.

Junior forward Braden Anibas joined Schmitz in double-digits, coming off the bench and scoring 18 points with three 3-pointers. Senior guard Will Mack added nine points for the Red Hawks.

Sparta was led by an 18-point effort from senior wing Layden Bender.

C-FC 68, Osseo-Fairchild 63

The Pirates started the season with a road nonconference win as well, beating the Thunder by five points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

C-FC 62, Arcadia 55

The Pirates (2-1) hit the road and pulled off a seven-point nonconference victory over the Raiders.

C-FC junior Lexi Pronschinske scored a career-best 33 points to lead all scorers in the game. She hit four 3-pointers and three free throws in the game, scoring 16 points in the first half and 17 in the second.

Junior Bella Holzer hit double-digits for the Pirates as well, scoring 13 points.

Arcadia senior Breah Golden scored 21 of her team-high 32 points in the first half, and Casidi Pehler added 13 points for the Raiders.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Winona 3, Rochester Mayo 2

The Winhawks (3-1 overall, 3-0 Big 9) continued their hot start to the season, defeating the Big 9 rival Spartans (0-4, 0-3) in a back-and-forth affair.

Mayo struck first, just 41 seconds into the game, but Winona was able to tie the score prior to the first intermission when sophomore forward Kasja Kovala scored off assists by junior forward Avery Engbrecht and junior forward Jordyn Werner at 14:15.

Engbrecht put the Winhawks up in the second period at 11:51 with a shorthanded, unassisted goal.

Mayo equalized three minutes into the third period, but Winona regained the lead two minutes later when junior defender Ayanna King scored unassisted to clinch the 3-2 victory.

Winona sophomore goaltender Aliya Gricius picked up 29 saves in the win.