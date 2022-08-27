Local sports roundup: G-E-T football falls, Cotter girls sports start strong

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s football team dropped its second game to start the season, losing 45-15 in a road matchup against non-conference foe Baldwin-Woodville.

Baldwin-Woodville quarterback Mason Werner scored three first half touchdowns in the Blackhawks home victory over G-E-T.

Werner ran for a five-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first, followed by a one-yard touchdown pass to Collin Fritts. Werner added a 45-yard touchdown run before halftime to make it 31-7 at the break.

Junior quarterback Cody Schmitz ran for 92 yards, and a 49-yard touchdown, but four turnovers committed by the Red Hawks (0-2) stifled scoring opportunities. A Schmitz fumble in the third quarter was recovered by Baldwin-Woodville junior Sean Van Someren and returned for the Blackhawks final touchdown of the evening.

Schmitz managed only one pass compilation on six attempts with the Redhawks being outgained in their air 168 yards to 10. The Blackhawks won in spite of 13 penalties for 80 combined yards.

The Red Hawks will be back in action next Friday with a home contest against reigning Division 5 champion Aquinas to kick off the Coulee Conference schedule.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cotter 5, Stewartville 0

The Ramblers started the season with a decisive victory, shutting out the Tigers at Cotter Fields.

Cotter only scored once in the first half, a 26th-minute strike by sophomore Izzie Biesanz, but the team pulled away with four second-half goals, including three in the first seven minutes after halftime.

Biesanz had a big day offensively, scoring a trio of goals and notching an assist. Junior Lili Herber also had a multi-point game with two assists.

Junior Ava Killian and senior Allyssa Williams each scored one goal, and junior Coco Costello and freshman Autumn Suffrins had one assist apiece.

Sophomore goalkeeper Bella Kaiser stopped all three shots she faced.

VOLLEYBALL

Cotter 3, Coulee Christian 0

The Ramblers picked up a win in their first match of the season, traveling to West Salem, Wis. and defeating the Eagles in a sweep.

In the first set, Cotter had its largest margin of victory in a 25-10 win, taking set two 25-16 and set three 25-15.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Winona State 3, Nebraska-Kearney 0

The Warriors kicked off the season with a road win, scoring a trio of goals in the first half to defeat their non-conference foe.

Junior Reanne Weil scored the team’s first goal of the year, unassisted, in the 21st minute.

Senior Jaida Wiege made it 2-0 in the 35th minute and one minute later sophomore Abigail Williams finished off the scoring for a 3-0 final score.

VOLLEYBALL

Seattle Pacific 3, Winona State 0

Ashland University 3, Winona State 0

The Warriors earned a #15 ranking in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Division II preseason poll, but the 2022 campaign got off to a rocky start with a pair of sweep losses in the Concordia-St. Paul Invitational Tournament.

In the first match of the year, Seattle Pacific won narrowly 25-23, 25-14, 25-21 as a pair of WSU juniors tied for the lead in kills as Sidney Paulson and Taylor Pagel tallied seven apiece.

Ashland won in close scoring sets again, taking the sets 25-19, 25-22, 25-18. Senior Madison Larson led the team in kills, with nine.