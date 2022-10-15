Local sports roundup: G-E-T football finishes season with win

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau's football team won for the fifth time in the past six games Friday night.

The Red Hawks (5-4 overall, 5-2 Coulee) secured third place in the Coulee Conference standings with a 50-14 road win over Arcadia (3-6, 2-5).

G-E-T had 455 total yards and rushed for 413 of those while getting 10 players at least one carry. Warren Stoner carried nine times for 110 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Red Hawks, who led 36-0 by halftime.

Stoner scored on runs of 8, 2 and 46 yards, and the 46-yarder opened the third quarter and gave G-E-T a 43-0 lead. Nate Schindler added 89 yards and two touchdowns and Max Knapmiller 74 yards.

Kaiden Rotering completed two fourth-quarter touchdown passes for the Raiders, throwing one to Landan Bremer and one to Egan Pauly.

Next Friday, the Red Hawks will compete in the WIAA playoff tournament for the first time since 2019, with matchups yet to be determined.

Stewartville 41, Winona 0

The Winhawks (5-2, 5-2) were shut out for the first time all season, losing a road matchup against a Tigers (7-0, 7-0) team that wrapped up its second-consecutive undefeated Big Southeast Blue district championship.

Stewartville, which has been ranked as the best Class AAAA team in polls by the Minneapolis Star Tribune throughout the season, scored consistently throughout the matchup with at least one touchdown every quarter, but never more than two.

Junior quarterback Ayden Helder went 15-for-20 for 111 yards and a score, but it was senior running back Owen Sikkink that set the tone for the Tigers with 189 yards on 24 carries with three touchdowns.

Winona sophomore quarterback Deion Prolo led the team in yards with 40 through the air on 6-for-15 during a day in which the team totaled 109 yards.

Next Wednesday, the Winhawks will wrap up the regular season with a home non-district matchup against Rochester Century.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Winona State 3, MSU-Moorhead 0

The Warriors (7-4-3, 5-3-3) picked up a shutout win at home against the NSIC foe Dragons (2-8-2, 2-7-2).

Senior Riley Harmon got the scoring started just under 10 minutes in, scoring unassisted to give WSU a lead it would not give up.

Fellow senior Jaida Wiege added to the advantage in the 18th minute, scoring off an assist by freshman Grace Seim.

The game’s third goal came when MSU-Moorhead defenders knocked the ball into their own net on a Warriors corner kick midway through the second half.

VOLLEYBALL

Winona State 3, Minnesota Crookston 0

The Warriors (10-9, 6-6) defended their home court to snap a two-game losing streak, sweeping the Eagles (3-17, 2-10).

WSU won the first two sets handily 25-15 and 25-18, but it was a close victory in the third set 25-23.

Junior Sidney Paulson led the Warriors with 16 kills, with freshman Jaci Winchell running the offense with 34 assists.

Senior Casey Volkmann led the team in both digs and service aces, with 19 and two, respectively.

Saint Benedict 3, Saint Mary’s 2

The Cardinals (9-12, 2-4) lost at home for their second defeat in a row, falling in a back-and-forth matchup with the MIAC-second-place Bennies (13-7, 5-1).

SMU struck first with a 25-16 win in the first set, but CSB responded with 27-25 and 25-22 wins in the next two sets.

The Cardinals evened things at 2-2 with a 26-24 win in the fourth set, but the Bennies closed out the close affair 16-14 in set five.

Junior Ciarra McNally and freshman Peyton Berg put up gaudy numbers for Saint Mary’s, with McNally totalling 25 kills and Berg tallying 32 digs.