Local sports roundup: G-E-T volleyball wins first game with new coach

G-E-T’s volleyball team picked up its first conference win under first-year coach Jessica Weiler by beating Black River Falls 27-25, 25-14, 25-15 on Thursday.

Jordan Stanislowski’s seven kills led G-E-T (1-1), and Kayla Schultz added eight service aces in the victory.

Emma Blount had six assists for Black River Falls in the loss, and Bre Nortman made four blocks.

C-FC 2, Durand 0

C-FC 2, Alma/Pepin 0

C-FC 2, Glenwood City 1

The Pirates (6-6) had a strong performance at the Durand quad, winning a trio of games.

First up was a matchup with the host squad, which C-FC was able to win narrowly 27-25, 25-22.

Junior Bella Holzer led the team with six kills. Sophomore Eliana Krause had a team-high eight assists, with senior Kourtney Foley adding a pair of service aces.

Next was a match against Dairyland rival Alma/Pepin, which the Pirates won 25-15, 25-19.

Holzer again led the way in kills, with five. Krause and junior Alyssa Marty tied for the lead with six assists apiece, and sophomore Aubrey Smith and junior Addey Lacey each had two aces.

The final match of the day was C-FC’s closest as the Pirates won a three-set bout against Glenwood City. The Hilltoppers came out hot, winning the first set 25-20, but the Pirates rallied for a 25-23 win in set two and finished off the match in extra points with a 16-14 win in the third set.

Junior Ashlyn Wunk led the team with 11 kills, with Holzer also hitting double digits with 10. Smith tallied five service aces in the match, and Marty racked up 24 assists.

St. Charles 3, Lewiston-Altura 1

The Cardinals (1-2, 0-2) avoided a sweep in a home Three Rivers Conference loss against the Saints.

St. Charles won the first set bny a 25-14 score, but L-A bounced back with a 27-25 win in extra points in the second set.

The Saints were able to regain control, though, winning 25-15 and 25-21 to finish off the contest.

Norwood Young America 3, Cotter 0

The Ramblers (2-2) dropped a non conference road matchup, falling by a 25-16, 25-13, 25-16 score.

BOYS SOCCER

Cotter 9, Caledonia 0

The Ramblers (3-0, 1-0) scored five times in the first half and four more in the second to take care of the Warriors in a road Three Rivers Conference debut.

So far this season, in a trio of games, Cotter has not yet allowed a goal.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 10, P-E-M 0

The Saints (3-0, 1-0) scored six goals in the first half and four more in the second half in a 10-0 victory over the Bulldogs to open up the TRC season.

Junior Aiden Olson recorded a hat trick in the contest, and fellow junior Mason Apse tallied three assists as well. Olson also had one assist, while Apse added one goal.

Three more SCLA players had multi-point games as

Junior Jonas Barclay had one goal and one assist while freshmen Josh Barclay and Miles Barclay each had two goals and one assist.

Sophomore goalkeeper Marcus Rinard stopped the only shot he faced in his first shutout of the year, after just allowing one goal apiece in the Saints’ prior two wins.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cotter 5, Caledonia 1

The Ramblers (3-0, 1-0) picked up a win in their first Three Rivers Conference game, taking down the Warriors in Winona thanks to a pair of strong offensive performances.

Cotter senior Alyssa Williams had a hat trick with one first-half goal and two second-half scores, and all three goals were assisted by sophomore Izzie Biesanz. Biesanz also scored twice for herself, with one of the goals assisted by Williams and the other assisted by fellow sophomore Keiran Kelly.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 7, P-E-M 0

The Saints picked up a shutout victory over the Bulldogs to start their Three Rivers Conference season.

CROSS COUNTRY

St. Olaf High School Showcase

Winona’s cross country teams headed up to Northfield as some of the state’s best competed in the St. Olaf High School Showcase, and the Winhawks had a respectable performance.

The boys squad finished 24th out of 45 teams with a score of 608. Lakeville North won at 94 as the only team in double digits.

A pair of runners cracked the top 100 of the 432-runner field with sophomore Leo Lohnes in 85th at 18:03 and senior Myles Rasmussen finished at 18:12 in 96th.

The Winhawks girls team took 37th out of 38th at 732 points, with Wayzata running away with the win at 64 points, nearly half second-place Minnetonka’s score.

Freshman Kiley Pollock had the highest finish for either gender, placing 83rd with a time of 21:40 as the lone Winhawk in the top 100 out of 373.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Saint Mary’s 3, Minnesota-Morris 0

The Cardinals started off the season with a shutout win at home thanks to a trio of second-half goals.

Freshman Ella Lahart started the scoring in the 55th minute, scoring unassisted.

Sophomore Brooklyn McKinney made it 2-0 with a goal at the 64-minute mark, with freshman Lauryn Skoruppa picking up an assist.

Skoruppa closed things out with a goal of her own in the 88th minute, assisted by senior Haddy Falkman.

MEN’S SOCCER

Saint Mary’s 2, Crown College 1

The Cardinals men also started the season with a home win, though their scoring came evenly in both the first and second halves.

Sophomore Santiago Montero kicked things off in the 17th minute, scoring off an assist from senior Liam Boyle.

Junior Jack Hurley capitalized on a penalty kick in the 49th minute for a 2-0 lead.

Crown cut into the deficit at the 56 minute mark with a goal by Angel Salinas, but the Cardinals held on for the one-goal win.