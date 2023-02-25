Winona/Cotter senior gymnast Natalya Franz ended her career on a positive note, earning a pair of top 10 finishes during Saturday’s MSHSL Class A individual championship in Minneapolis.

Franz placed seventh out of 48 competitors in the vault, scoring 9.55 in the event, then outdid herself with a fifth-place finish in the uneven bars with a 9.3625 score. She also took 26th in the floor exercise with a score of 9.1375.

The Winhawks also had a pair of all-around competitors, with sophomore Nevaeh Mitchell scoring 35.375 points and taking 17th and Savannah Gabel with 34.9 points and a 21st place finish in the 23-competitor field.

WRESTLING

Section 1AA tournament

The season came to a close Saturday for all of the Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson wrestlers, missing state qualification in the second day of the Section 1AA individual tournament in Rochester.

Senior heavyweight Andrew Wilkemeyer and junior 145-pounder Titan Tekautz made it the farthest in the main bracket, each losing to members of perennial powerhouse Kasson-Mantorville in the semifinals, with Wilkemeyer losing to a pin and Tekautz dropping a 15-3 major decision. Each was pinned in their first match in the consolation bracket, sending them to the fifth-place bout.

Wilkemeyer claimed fifth place with a pin at 2:55 against Pine Island junior Zach Diderrich, while Tekautz was pinned at 1:57 by Albert Lea sophomore Mavrick Attig to take sixth.

It was eighth grader Owen Lange who had the Screaming Eagles’ best performance, though. In the 113 pound bracket, Lange was sent to the wrestlebacks on Friday but strung together a couple wins to make it to the third-place match, only to fall in a 12-2 decision against P-E-M freshman Aiden Graner and take fourth.

Sophomore Eli Jensen (152) and eighth grader Christian Zibrowski (106) each were up-and-down through the wrestlebacks and won their final matches to earn fight-place finishes.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Onalaska Luther 73, G-E-T 57

The Red Hawks (12-12, 6-6) finished off the regular season with a loss against the Coulee Conference foe Knights (22-2, 10-2).

Luther built up a 36-29 lead by halftime, then extended that advantage with a similar 37-28 margin in the second half.

Each team was led by a junior that scored 32 points, with the Knights’ Logan Bahr and Red Hawks’ Cody Schmitz each accomplishing the feat.

For Schmitz, it was his 13th game with 30 or more points this season and the sixth in the past eight games.

Winona 78, Kasson-Mantorville 48

The Winhawks (11-12) picked up a nonconference win at home Saturday, soundly defeating the Komets (7-16).

Triton 58, Lewiston-Altura 56

The Cardinals (10-16) closed out the regular season with a narrow nonconference loss at home against the Cobras (9-17).

L-A trailed by one point at halftime, and was outscored by one point again in the second half.

Senior Cole Kriedermacher led the Cardinals with 18 points, joined in double figures by junior Nolan Oslie, who had 10.

Triton was led by Pierce Petersohn, who scored a game-high 19.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Drury 11, Winona State 0

Drury 9 Winona State 2

The Warriors (0-3) lost to the Panthers (6-2) twice Saturday in Springfield, Mo., and the third time in the past two days.

Both teams will square off in the final matchup of the four-game matchup on Sunday at noon.