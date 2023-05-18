For the third time in the past four games, Lewiston-Altura’s baseball team has come out on top.

On Monday, the Cardinals picked up a 2-1 home Three Rivers Conference win over Caledonia to increase their record to 3-14 following an 0-13 start to the year.

It took a while for the teams’ offenses to warm up, and the Warriors (13-6 overall, 10-5 conference) scored first in the fifth to take a 1-0 lead.

L-A (3-14, 3-12) responded in the bottom of the sixth as senior James Bowden drew a bases-loaded walk and senior Kadyn Kieffer hit a sacrifice fly in a two-run rally to jump into the lead.

Senior Cole Kreidermacher pitched a complete game for the Cardinals, allowing just one earned run on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts.

Fillmore Central 14, Rushford-Peterson 5

The Trojans (7-12, 4-10) lost a Three Rivers Conference matchup at home by nine runs against the Falcons (13-4, 10-4).

FC scored early and often, with four runs in the first, three more in the second and six in the third for a quick 13-0 lead.

R-P scored two runs in the bottom of the third and scored three more in the fifth, but it was not enough to spark a comeback.

Sophomores Jonah Bunke and Caden Johnson each had home runs in the loss, with Bunke going 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and two runs scored while Johnson was 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored.

SOFTBALL

Winona 9, Faribault 0

The Winhawks (16-2, 10-1) cruised to a road win, beating the Falcons (6-11, 3-8) by nine runs.

Winona broke a scoreless tie with one run in the third inning, then scored two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to extend the lead. In the seventh, the Winhawks added four more runs to seal the victory.

Senior Makayla Steffes was instrumental in the win, throwing seven shutout innings on the mound, allowing two hits and no walks with five strikeouts, while also going 3-for-4 at the plate with three steals, one RBI and three runs scored.

Another quartet of Winhawks had mutli-hit performances in the win. Senior Ava Hamsund was 2-for-5 with two RBI, junior Avery Engbrecht went 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and one run scored, junior MacKenzi Simmons was 2-for-5 with one RBI and two runs scored and sophomore Jillian Fitzgerald was 2-for-4 with one run scored and an RBI.

Rushford-Peterson 11, Fillmore Central 6

The Trojans (4-14, 3-12) won for the third time in the past four games, beating the Falcons (1-14) in a TRC matchup in Preston.

Caledonia 10, Lewiston-Altura 0

The Cardinals lost by 10 runs on the road against the Warriors.