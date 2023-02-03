Lewiston-Altura’s boys basketball team won its second game in a row Friday, defeating Saint Charles 75-60 in a Three Rivers Conference meeting in Lewiston.

The Cardinals (7-9 overall, 3-6 conference) had lost six straight prior to this week, but a pair of victories Tuesday and Friday brought head coach Michael VanderPlas to 101 career wins, and L-A presented him with a commemorative ball for his 100th victory on Friday.

L-A built up a 45-24 lead over the Saints (3-15, 1-9) by halftime, and stayed ahead throughout the second half.

Junior Jace Ferguson led the Cardinals with 20 points in the game, joined in double digits by senior Cole Kreidermacher at 15. Junior Caden Mierau and sophomore Zane Nelson each scored 10 points as well for L-A.

Saint junior Owen Maloney led all scorers with 21 points.

C-FC 72, Gilmanton 62

The Pirates (9-8, 5-5) protected their home court in a double-digit Dairyland Conference victory over the Panthers (3-13, 1-10).

Gilmanton senior Hunter Guenther led all scorers with 31 points in the defeat.

It was an even scoring effort for C-FC, with a quartet of players between 12 and 15 points.

Sophomore Porter Ehrat led the way with 15 points, followed by junior Drew Wicka’s 13 and seniors Eyan Knecht and Andrew Bissen scored 12 apiece.

Fillmore Central 66, Rushford-Peterson 55

The Trojans (10-8, 5-4) lost a road Three Rivers Conference matchup against the Falcons (13-5, 6-4), who have won five straight contests.

Both teams had fairly even scoring in each half, with R-P falling behind 33-27 by halftime and being outscored 33-28 in the second half.

A pair of Trojans tied for the team lead as senior Grady Hengel and junior Dawson Bunke scored 18 points each.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Caledonia 82, Cotter 75

The Ramblers (13-5, 8-3) fell to a second-half onslaught as the Three Rivers Conference-leading Warriors (18-3, 12-0) scored 48 points in the second to clinch the win. Senior Ava Privet scored a team-high 17 points with 15 of them in the first half as Caledonia took a slim 34-32 lead. Senior Alexis Schroeder then scored 13 of her 15 with two 3-pointers in the second half.

Sophomore Josie Foster also scored 11 of her 16 in the second half, making all five of her free throws for Caledonia, which has won five games in a row.

Sophomore Clarissa Sauer scored a game-high 32 points for the Ramblers, hitting five 3-pointers. Junior Ava Killian added 14 points.

It was a much closer margin than the first time the two teams met on Dec. 2, when the Warriors won 62-24 in Caledonia.

Rushford-Peterson 57, Fillmore Central 49

The Trojans (12-10, 5-7) won their second game in a row, beating the Falcons (8-12, 2-9) in Rushford.

GYMNASTICS

Mankato West 140.375, Winona 135.475, Mankato East 131.650

The Winhawks finished in the middle of the two Mankato schools in a road triangular.

Winona/Cotter’s Savannah Gabel won the all around title with a score of 34.825.

Gabel finished in the top three in two events, taking second in the beam at 8.875 and third in the floor with a 9.025.

Natalya Franz took first in a pair of events for the Winhawks, scoring 9.325 in the vault and 9.025 in the bars.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Winona State 74, Augustana 69

The Warriors (12-10, 7-10) shook off a three-game losing streak with a narrow home victory over the Vikings (11-12, 7-10).

Augustana controlled the tempo in the first half, taking a 34-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.

WSU began to claw back into it in the second half, tying the score 54-54 at 10-minutes, 16-seconds on a layup by junior wing James Kelley. Kelley hit a pair of free throws a minute later to go up 56-54 and the Warriors never trailed again.

Winona State sophomore guard Connor Dillon led all scores with 26 points, followed by Kelley who scored 12 off the bench. Senior guard Luke Martens also hit double figures with 11.

Senior guard Isaac Fink led the Vikings with 20 points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Augustana 79, Winona State 71

The Warriors (10-13, 4-13) fell to one of the teams tied atop the NSIC South standings, falling by single digits to the Vikings (20-3, 15-3).

Augie took a 19-15 lead in the first quarter, and held firm the rest of the way to clinch the win.

Both teams’ top scorers had 24 points, with Augustana junior wing Michaela Jewett and WSU sophomore guard Mattie Schimenz hitting the mark.

Senior guard Lauren Fech also hit double digits with 18 points.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Saint Benedict 3, Saint Mary’s 1

The Cardinals (6-13-1, 3-9-1) fell to a flurry of late goals in a road loss to the Bennies (11-8, 8-5).

Each team scored in the opening minutes, with CSB starting things with a goal at 1:26 in the first period and SMU senior forward Katie Pierpont responding with an unassisted goal at 2:13 for a 1-1 game.

That tie would hold until the final two minutes of the third period, when the Bennies scored at 18:41 and 19:51 to snag the victory.

TRACK AND FIELD

Lewis Invitational

The seventh-ranked Winona State women traveled to an indoor meet in Chicago on the campus of Lewis University, and six individuals and one relay team earned a top-3 finishes for the Warriors.

WSU’s one relay win came in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:46.

Reigning outdoor national champion senior Shereen Vallabouy won the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.87 and junior Kaylee Beyer won the mile at 4:50.19 for the team’s two individual wins. Beyer also had a second-place finish in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13.54.

Senior Brooklyn Schyvinck had WSU’s only second-place finish in the 200 at 24.94.

Sophomore McKenna Taylor placed third in the 3000-meter run with a time of 10:09.03. Senior Xana Leum also placed third in the 60-meter hurdles at 9.05.