Local sports roundup: L-A boys hoops snaps slide

Lewiston-Altura’s boys basketball team snapped a six-game losing skid Tuesday, hitting the road and beating La Crescent-Hokah 58-47 in a Three Rivers Conference upset.

The Cardinals (6-9 overall, 3-6 conference) built up a six-point lead at halftime, 28-22 ahead of the Lancers (12-6, 6-3).

L-A continued its strong play in the second half, outscoring LC-H 30-25 to finish off the double-digit win.

Cardinals senior Cole Kriedermacher led all scorers with 21 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Sophomore Wyatt Kriedermacher also hit double figures for L-A, scoring 10 points.

Senior Owen Bentzen led the Lancers with 19 points, followed by a 15-point game from fellow senior Mason Einerwold.

West Salem 81, G-E-T 44

The Red Hawks (8-8, 4-3) had a three-game winning streak snapped by the second-ranked team in Division 3 in this week’s Associated Press rankings, the Tigers (15-1, 8-0).

West Salem took a 49-18 lead by halftime and maintained that margin through the finish.

Tigers senior Carson Koepnick led all scorers with 17 points, joined in double figures by a trio of teammates; junior Joe Sullivan scored 15 and sophomore Kyle Hehli and senior Brennan Kennedy each had 11.

Junior Cody Schmitz led G-E-T, but was held to a season-low 12 points.

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 56, C-FC 40

The Pirates (8-8, 4-5) dropped a road Dairyland Conference matchup against the Lancers (10-3, 7-2).

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 72, Cotter 43

The Ramblers (7-9) dropped a nonconference matchup on the road against the Cougars (10-8).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cotter 67, Chatfield 64

The Ramblers (13-4, 9-2) pulled off a comeback victory on the road with a second-half surge, beating the Gophers (15-6, 8-3) in a Three Rivers Conference clash.

Chatfield held a 31-26 lead at the break, but Cotter outscored the opposition by a 41-43 margin in the second half to complete the comeback.

Ramblers sophomore Clarissa Sauer led the team with 26 points, joined in double digits by 15 points from senior Allyssa Williams, 11 from freshman Abby Williams and 10 from junior Ava Killian.

Senior Anna Kivimagi led the Gophers with 26 points.

The victory is Cotter's seventh in its past eight games.

Winona 67, La Crosse Logan 44

The Winhawks (7-10) crossed state lines to win their third game in a row, defeating the Rangers (8-10).

WSHS built a commanding 34-16 lead by halftime, but Logan kept things closer as Winona held a 33-28 margin in the second half.

Winhawks eighth grader Alivia Bell led all scorers with 21 points. Junior Marin Keller was next up with 14 points, followed by fellow junior MacKenzi Simmons’ 11-point game.

The Rangers were led by a 15-point night from junior Aaliyah Hamilton, with freshman Kaia Depaolo adding 12.

La Crescent-Hokah 76, Lewiston-Altura 63

The Cardinals (5-14, 3-10) dropped a home conference matchup against the Lancers (12-6, 8-2).

L-A fell behind 35-24 by halftime, and La Crescent-Hokah maintained the lead the rest of the way.

Cardinals junior Natalie Lubinski led the team with 20 points, followed closely by senior Kylie Verthein’s 18-point performance. Junior Tiegan Prigge rounded out the team’s double-digit scoring with 14 points.

LC-H senior Molly Bills led all scorers with 29 points, with seniors Maya Bubbers and Kelsey Kissau tying for second on the team with 12 points.

C-FC 56, Plum City/Elmwood 44

The Pirates (13-6) won a nonconference home matchup against the Wolves (4-12).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Winona 4, Austin 1

The Winhawks (9-12, 8-6) won for the fourth time in the past five games and their third-straight victory, defeating the Packers (2-19, 1-12) by three goals at Bud King Ice Arena.