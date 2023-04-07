Lewiston-Altura and Rushford-Peterson met up in Rushford to start the season Thursday, and it was the visiting Cardinals that won the opener by a 10-6 margin.

The Trojans struck first with two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but the Cardinals scored once in the second, then took the lead for good with two in the third.

L-A blew the game open with a six-run fifth for a 10-2 lead, but R-P cut it closer with four runs in the sixth.

A trio of Cardinals had two-RBI games, with junior Teigan Prigge leading the way going 3-for-4 with one walk, one steal, one run scored and two RBI. Junior Caidance Veraguth went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored, and junior Natalie Lubinski was 3-for-5 with two RBI, one steal and one run scored.

Junior Cassandra Boyum had the best statline for the Trojans, going 3-for-3 with a triple, one walk, two steals, one run scored and one RBI. Sophomore Delaney Vaughn had two RBI, going 1-for-3 with a walk, three steals and a run scored.

Both defenses had troubles, with Lewiston-Altura pitcher freshman Emma Danielson allowing just two earned runs and Rushford-Peterson pitcher junior Ava Drazkowski allowing just four earned runs.

G-E-T 12, West Salem 0

Junior outfielder Haley Giemza was 3 for 4 and drove in three runs for the Red Hawks (2-0, 2-0) in their second straight win.

Senior Shayna Kirkey allowed one hit and struck out seven for G-E-T, which also received two RBI each from senior Caydence Kokott and sophomore Ellie Cox. Maggie Bistodeau and Caroline Mack also added two hits apiece.

BASEBALL

Mauston 12, G-E-T 6

The Red Hawks scored the first three runs, but the Golden Eagles came back.

Chris Wagner tripled, and Ben Hansen and Nathan Holthaus each drove in two runs for G-E-T.

Brady Baldwin went 2 for 3 for Mauston, including a single in the fifth to give his team the lead. After a pair of bases loaded walks tied the game, Baldwin drove in two runs and made it 7-5 Eagles.

Rochester John Marshall 10, Winona 0

The Winhawks (0-1) started the season with a sizable loss against the Big 9 Conference foe Rockets.