Local sports roundup: L-A volleyball notches win in first game

Lewiston-Altura’s volleyball team overcame some early adversity in the first game of the year Monday, dropping the first set but pulling off a 3-1 nonconference victory at home over Austin.

The Packers won narrowly in the first set, taking a 25-22 win for a 1-0 edge. L-A evened the score with a similarly close margin in set two, 25-23.

The Cardinals pulled away in sets three and four, winning 25-13 and 25-14 to put the finishing touches on the season-opening win.

Junior Georgia Mundt led the team with nine kills, with senior Kylie Verthein close behind at eight kills.

Junior Staytlen Seefeldt picked up 19 digs to lead the way, senior Jana Blair had a well-rounded day with 12 digs and four aces and junior Tiegan Prigge also notched four aces.

Rochester Lourdes 3, Cotter 1

The Ramblers (1-1) dropped a road nonconference contest against the Eagles (1-1).

Lourdes won the first set 25-19, but Cotter evened things with a 25-17 victory in set two. The Eagles regained control, winning set three 25-15 and sealing the match with a 25-12 score in the fourth set.

CROSS COUNTRY

The LA/RP/H cross country team got the season started Monday, and the boys picked up a sizable win in the first meet of the year at Wabasha-Kellogg’s Coffee Mill Golf Course.

With a team score of 38, LARP was nearly half the second-place score as Pine Island totalled 64.

Junior Ryan Prinsen led the way for LARP, finishing seventh out of 74 runners with a time of 11:27 in the two-mile race. Fellow junior Tyler Betthauser was not far behind, placing sixth at 11:34.

The next two LARP runners were also back-to-back as freshman Aaron Ploetz took 10th at 12:02 and sophomore Matthew Sprague was 11th at 12:05. Junior Sam Adamcyk rounded out the team’s scoring in 17th at 12:21.

Kingsland senior Garrison Hubka won the meet at 10:31, beating out Wabasha-Kellogg junior Cole Arens’ time of 10:53.

LARP’s girls team had a solid day as well, scoring 47 points to take second behind Pine Island’s 36, but ahead of Kingsland’s 64 in third.

A trio of the team’s runners cracked the top 10.

First up was junior Lauren Honken, who placed fifth out of 44 with a time of 14:44.

Shortly after, junior Ellie Ekern and eighth grader Vada Larson finished back-to-back with Ekern at 14:49 in seventh and Larson at 14:51 in eighth.

Junior Serenity Ernst narrowly missed the top 10, taking 11th with a time of 15:15.66, about half a second behind 10th place sophomore Ashley Pederson of Pine Island at 15:15.15.

Sophomore Anisley Rice wrapped up LARP’s scoring with a time of 18:18 in 26th place.

BOYS SOCCER

SCLA 2, Stewartville 1

The Saint Charles/Lewiston Altura boys soccer team picked up a road nonconference win, beating the Tigers by one goal.

Stewartville (0-2-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first half, but the Saints (2-0) pulled ahead with a pair of second half goals for the comeback win.

Freshman Miles Barclay assisted both of SCLA’s goals, with sophomore Travis Frinack and junior Jace Ferguson each scoring once. Sophomore goalkeeper Marcus Rinard tallied four saves.

Cotter 8, Coulee Christian 0

The Ramblers started the season on the road in West Salem, Wisc., picking up a lopsided victory over Coulee Christian.