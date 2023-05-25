Rushford-Peterson’s baseball team picked up an upset win to advance in the first round of the MSHSL Section 1A playoffs.

The 10th-seeded Trojans (8-12) won handily, beating seventh-seeded Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (10-8) by a 13-2 margin

R-P scored early and often, with two runs in each of the first two innings and a four-run rally in the third for an 8-0 lead.

J-W-P scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth, and the score stayed at 8-2 until a five-run rally by the Trojans in the top of the seventh to ice the win.

Sophomore Jonah Bunke was perfect at the plate for the Trojans, going 4-for-4 with a walk, four RBI and three runs scored. Junior Rylan Schneider had a strong day as well, going 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI.

Schneider also threw a complete game on the mound, allowing two earned runs on seven hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

(4) La Crescent-Hokah 7, (13) Lewiston-Altura 5

The Cardinals (5-16) kept it close, but their season came to an end, falling by two runs on the road against the Lancers (15-6) in the Section 1AA tournament.

La Crescent-Hokah started the scoring with one run in the bottom of the first inning, but L-A tied it 1-1 in the top of the third, then jumped ahead 2-1 in the top of the fourth. The lead was short-lived as LC-H added two in the bottom of the fourth for a 3-2 lead, and the Lancers would not trail again, adding four runs of insurance in the bottom of the sixth.

Lewiston-Altura mounted a comeback in the top of the seventh, scoring three runs, but it was not enough to overcome the five-run deficit.

Senior Cole Kreidermacher pitched 6 and 2/3 innings before being forced out with 100-plus pitches, allowing three earned runs and seven total on 12 hits and one walk with four strikeouts. At the plate, the Winona State university commit was 0-for-3 with an RBI.

It was a balanced day offensively for the Cardinals, with five different players each driving in one RBI apiece. Three players had multi-hit days, as sophomore Eli Jensen went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI, freshman Austin Kreidermacher went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and eighth grader Gage Brommerich was 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

BOYS GOLF

Rushford-Peterson and Lewiston-Altura each finished in the middle of the pack at the Three Rivers Conference championship meet Wednesday at the Eastwood Golf Club in Rochester, with the Trojans in sixth at 390 and Cardinals seventh at 391 in the 10-team field.

La Crescent-Hokah shot a 328 to win the title, 18 strokes ahead of second-place Fillmore Central’s 346.

LC-H had four players in the top 10 including individual champion Ryan Nutter, who shot a 76 to finish four strokes ahead of Dover-Eyota freshman Carter Boynton at 80 in second.

Junior Anders Shurson had the Cardinals’ top score, placing 20th at 91, and freshman Carter Kopperud led the Trojans at 94 in 25th in the 60-player field.

GIRLS GOLF

L-A and R-P took the last two spots in the girls’ conference meet at Eastwood, shooting a 459 and 513 respectively.

Fillmore Central won the meet soundly, shooting a 355 and claiming four of the top five individual spots to outpace Caledonia’s 391 in second.

The Falcons also had the individual champion senior Courtney Herschberger, who shot an 83 to beat St. Charles junior Lily Sullivan’s 84.

L-A senior Halle McElmury narrowly missed the top 10, shooting a 97 to tie Fillmore Central sophomore Annika Mensink in tenth, but losing the tiebreaker to the Falcons player and finishing 11th in the 48-player field.

R-P was led by freshman Audrey Frick, who shot a 124 in 38th.