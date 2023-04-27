Rushford-Peterson’s baseball team snapped a seven-game losing streak Thursday, picking up a 4-2 win at home over Three Rivers Conference foe Dover-Eyota.

The Trojans (3-7 overall, 2-6 conference) struck first, with one run in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the bottom of the second. The Eagles (5-2, 4-2) cut it to 3-2 with a pair in the top of the third, but R-P kept them scoreless the rest of the way and added a run in the fifth for breathing room.

Junior Evan Skalet, sophomore Caden Johnson and eighth grader Carson Johnson each went 2-for-3 in the game, with both Johnsons driving in an RBI as well.

Caden Johnson also earned the win on the mound, tossing seven innings with two earned runs on six hits and one walk with one strikeout.

G-E-T 11, Onalaska Luther 1 (5)

Senior Warren Stoner led off for the Red Hawks (6-5, 2-2) and had a strong showing against the Knights (2-6, 0-5) to help the home team to a win in Galesville.

Stoner went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, coming across home plate four times. Owen Eddy went 2 for 2 with two of the Red Hawks’ six doubles and had a team-high four RBI.

On the mound, Thomas Haney limited the Knights to just two hits over five innings while striking out two batters.

Rochester Century 6, Winona 0

The Winhawks (3-4, 3-3) dropped a home Big 9 Conference game against the Panthers (2-3, 2-3).

Chatfield 14, Cotter 5

The Ramblers (1-5, 0-5) lost by nine runs at home against the Gophers (7-1, 5-1).

SOFTBALL

Cotter 3, Chatfield 2

Just two days after picking up their first loss of the year, the Ramblers (6-1, 5-0) defeated one of the tougher teams in the Three Rivers Conference, the Gophers (6-4, 4-4).

Each team scored one run in the first inning, then Chatfield took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fourth only for Cotter to jump ahead 3-2 with two runs in the top of the fifth.

Junior Madison Hazelton played a critical role in the victory, pitching seven innings with no earned runs on three hits and one walk, striking out eight while also going 1-for-2 with two RBI at the plate.

Freshman Savy Repinski had a nice day at the plate too, going 2-for-3 with a double, a steal and two runs scored.

Blair-Taylor 9, C-FC 3

The Wildcats (9-1, 8-0) stayed firmly in the top spot in the race for the Dairyland Conference title, beating the Pirates (7-4, 6-3) by six runs in Blair.

Seniors Abby Thompson and Callie Wagner had big days for the Blair-Taylor offense, each going 3-for-4 with three RBI. Thompson also added three runs scored and two steals.

Freshman Mackenzie Wenger drove in C-FC’s only RBI, going 1-for-4 in the game.

Westby 6, G-E-T 3

The Norsemen (7-1, 4-0) scored four runs in the third and two more in the seventh to beat the Red Hawks (4-5, 2-3) in a Coulee Conference matchup in Galesville.

Kennedy Brueggen was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for Westby. Jayda Berg pitched a complete game and allowed three earned runs with eight strikeouts and one walk.

Kenzie Stellner drove in three runs, and Hannah Nelson had two hits for the Norsemen.

Shayna Kirkey and Halene DeJager each had a pair of hits for G-E-T.

TRACK AND FIELD

Chatfield Invitational

The Lewiston-Altura squads headed to Chatfield for an invitational, and the Cardinals’ only victories for each gender came in the same event.

Sophomore Emily Hansen and Junior Georgia Mundt tied to win the shot put with throws of 31-feet, 9 ½-inches.

On the boys side, junior Garrett Bonow won the shot with a distance of 48-feet, 9-inches.