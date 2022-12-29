Local sports roundup: R-P girls close out undefeated home tournament

Rushford-Peterson’s girls basketball team won a hard-fought game Wednesday afternoon to finish off its home holiday tournament with a 2-0 record.

The Trojans (5-5) led narrowly most of the way in a 43-36 win over Annandale (3-2).

At halftime, R-P had built up a 24-19 lead, then held off the Cardinals with a 19-17 margin in the second half.

Senior Kaylee Ruberg led the Trojans with 18 points, and junior Ellie Ekern also hit double figures with 11.

Cotter 43, Pine Island 18

The Ramblers (6-2) thoroughly dominated a matchup against the Panthers (0-10) during Winona State’s Lewiston Auto Holiday Classic.

Cotter held Pine Island to single digits in each half, scoring exactly nine points in both periods. Meanwhile, the Ramblers led 32-9 at halftime before taking its foot off the gas in an 11-9 second half.

Senior Allyssa Williams led Cotter with 12 points as the team’s only double-digit scorer, with freshman Kada Threinen and sophomore Clarissa Sauer each adding eight apiece.

Waseca 44, Lewiston-Altura 32

The Cardinals (0-7) dropped an 11-point game during the WSU holiday tournament.

Regis 61, G-E-T 28

The Red Hawks (1-8) lost against Regis in the McDonell Central Catholic Tournament.

Stratford 58, C-FC 54

The Pirates (5-4) lost a close matchup against the host Tigers in the Stratford holiday tournament.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lewiston-Altura 60, Prairie du Chien 56

The Cardinals (4-2) picked up a tight win in a border battle at the WSU holiday tournament, beating Wisconsin’s representative the Blackhawks (1-7) by four points.

PdC had a sizable lead at halftime, ahead 31-20, but the Cardinals found their footing in the second half for a comeback victory.

Blackhawks senior James Reilly led all scorers with 18 points.

Senior Cole Kreidermacher was the top scorer for L-A with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, with Wyatt Kreidermacher and Will Kreidermacher adding 10 apiece.

Aquinas 78, G-E-T 59

The Red Hawks (3-4) dropped a tournament matchup against the host Blugolds (7-0) in the team’s second game in La Crosse this week.

G-E-T junior Cody Schmitz has one of his typically strong performances, scoring 32 points, but was the team’s only player in double figures in the loss.

Dawson-Boyd 68, Rushford-Peterson 35

The Trojans (4-3) lost a streaky contest against the Blackjacks (4-2) to finish 1-1 in its home tournament.

R-P started off the game with a 9-0 run, but Dawson-Boyd followed with a 21-point run for a 21-9 advantage, stretching that deficit to a 43-20 mark at halftime.

In the second half, the Blackjacks clamped down further for a 25-15 score to close out the 33-point victory.

Dover-Eyota 50, Cotter 48

The Ramblers (3-5) lost a close matchup against a familiar foe, falling by three points against the Three Rivers Conference rival Eagles (1-6) in a nonconference matchup in Winona State’s holiday tournament.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Winona 4, Hudson 3

The Winhawks (4-9) snapped an eight-game losing streak with a one-goal nonconference road victory over the Raiders (4-3) in a cross-state matchup.

Winona never trailed in the matchup, taking leads of 1-0 and 3-1 before Hudson tied the score both times.

Junior captain Avery Engbrecht scored all four of the Winhawks’ goals, including an unassisted game-winning power play goal at 16:07 in the third period. Two of her goals came at even strength, while the other to game with a one-skater advantage.

Juniors Ayana King and Jordyn Wener each picked up one assist for Winona in the win.