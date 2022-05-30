Local sports roundup: Trojans baseball wins in elimination bracket

Rushford-Peterson’s baseball team survived an elimination game on Monday night, as the five-seed Trojans defeated six-seed United South Central High School 13-9 in a high-scoring affair at Riverland in Austin during the MSHSL Section 1A tournament.

USC struck first, scoring one run in the top of the first inning, but R-P responded by sending all nine batters to the plate during a five-run rally in the bottom of the frame for a 5-1 lead at the end of the first inning.

The Trojans scored two more in the second for a 7-1 advantage, and added one run in both the third and fourth frame to build the deficit to 9-1.

USC scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning, but left the bases loaded, and R-P escaped with a 9-4 advantage before scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 12-4 and restore the eight-run cushion.

The Rebels scored five runs in the sixth, including a two-out grand slam, but the Trojans scored one more in the bottom of the inning for a 13-9 final score.

With the win, Rushford-Peterson advances to take on three-seed Southland in a noon matchup on Saturday at Riverland.

