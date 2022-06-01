Local sports roundup: Trojans boys golf wins section tournament, headed to state

Rushford-Peterson’s boys golf team punched a ticket to state with a strong performance during the second day of the MSHSL Section 1A tournament at Eastwood Golf Club in Rochester on Wednesday.

The Trojans ended day one in second place, 14 strokes behind the leader Hayfield and nine strokes ahead of Lanesboro, but R-P outshot the Vikings by 26 on day two to jump into first place, while also shooting one shot worse than Lanesboro to maintain their lead over the Burros.

In total R-P shot 713 in the two-day event, with Lanesboro at 721 and Hayfield at 725.

Trojans senior Andrew Hoiness had the best score of the second day of the tournament, shooting a 77, to help him finish in third place overall with a score of 160. Hayfield senior Keegan Bronson took second at 159 with a second-day 81, and Fillmore Central junior Jake Fishbaugher won the tournament with a 156 overall, including a 79 on the second day which was second behind Hoiness.

R-P had another player crack the top 10 as junior Grady Hengel finished in a tie for seventh with a score of 178 overall, with an 89 in round two.

Senior Carson Thompson was not far behind, shooting a 183 in a tie for 12th place, with a 93 on day two. Sophomore Ethan Bedard rounded out the Trojans’ scoring with a 192 overall in a tie for 19th place, shooting a 95 on the second day.

With the win, R-P will head to Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker for the Class A state tournament, playing a practice round on Monday June 13 with the official competition on the 14th and 15th.

Section 1AA

The only golfer from the Lewiston-Altura program to advance to the second day of Section 1AA tournament action at Northern Hills Golf Club in Rochester was junior Halle McElmury from the girls team.

McElmury closed out the tournament by shooting a 106, giving her a two-day total of 208 to finish in 31st place overall.

BASEBALL

Altoona 4, G-E-T 1

The second-seeded Red Hawks lost to the top dog in their WIAA Division 2 Regional championship game, falling by three runs on the road against the top-seed Railroaders.

After both teams were scoreless for the first three innings, Altoona surged into the lead with a four-run rally in the bottom of the fourth, scoring all the runs they would need to win in a single frame.

G-E-T got on the board in the top of the sixth when junior Owen Eddy doubled to drive in junior Brenden Brady, one of just two hits surrendered by Altoona’s pitching staff in the game.

Senior Ethan Stoner had the Red Hawks’ other hit.

Dyllan Bauer threw 5 and ⅓ innings for the Railroaders, earning the win, allowing one walk, one hit and one earned run with three strikeouts. Logan Lau earned a save by allowing one hit with two strikeouts in 1 and ⅔ innings of work.

Junior Thomas Haney pitched all six innings for G-E-T, allowing four earned runs, four hits and five walks.

Independence/Gilmanton 6, C-FC 4

The fourth-seeded Pirates were not able to pull off a second-straight upset, losing their WIAA Division 4 Regional championship game by two runs against the second-seeded Indees.

