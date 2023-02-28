Rushford-Peterson’s girls basketball team saw its season come to a close Monday night as the squad could not quite pull off a playoff upset, falling 48-40 against Randolph.

The sixth-seeded Trojans (17-11) started well in their Section 1A quarterfinal matchup against the three-seeded Rockets (19-9), and the lower-ranked squad held a 24-23 lead at halftime.

Randolph was red-hot early in the second half, jumping ahead 37-32 in the first eight minutes and adding to the deficit by the game’s end.

R-P senior forward Kaylee Ruberg finished off her career in solid fashion with a 15-point night to lead the team in scoring, and junior Ellie Ekern added 11 for the Trojans.

Randolph senior Paige Ford led all scorers with a game-high 17 points.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Saint Mary’s 3, Milwaukee School of Engineering 2

The Cardinals (1-2) picked up their first win of the season, beating the Raiders (2-1) by one run in a game in Auburndale, Fla.

Both teams were scoreless for the first three innings, but SMU struck with small ball in the bottom of the fourth.

First, freshman right fielder Patrick Schork doubled to left field, scoring sophomore designated hitter Riley Bauman for a 1-0 lead. Then junior Jack Arndt came in as a pinch hitter, driving in Schork with a single for a 2-0 advantage.

MSOE eliminated the deficit in the next half inning, when third baseman Micah Overley hit a two RBI single to center field.

The Cardinals regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth thanks to a sacrifice fly by senior first baseman Daniel Marxen, driving home senior catcher Trevon VanEgtern to clinch the win.

Senior Timmy Smith got the start for SMU, throwing five innings with two earned runs, seven hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

Freshman Eric Stomberg threw three scoreless innings of relief, with two walks, one hit and two strikeouts, and freshman Eric Charest earned the save, pitching the ninth inning and allowing just one hit.

SOFTBALL

Adrian 5, Saint Mary’s 2

Saint Mary’s 8, Houghton 3

The Cardinals (4-2) split a pair of games in Winter Haven, Fla.

First up, SMU fell by three runs to the Bulldogs (4-0).

Saint Mary’s struck first, with a double by sophomore designated hitter Heather Nordlund driving in junior second baseman Riley Hall for a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Adrian tied the score in the second inning, then broke things open with a three-run third for a 4-1 lead.

SMU cut into the deficit in the top of the sixth as freshman catcher Peyton Berg singled home pitcher Naleya Bork for a 4-2 score, only for the Bulldogs to score in the bottom of the sixth to get the deficit back up to three runs.

Junior Sarah Kraus started the game, allowing one unearned run in two innings with two walks, two hits and three strikeouts. Bork pitched the remaining four innings, allowing four earned runs with five hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

The Cardinals were better both on the mound and at the plate in a five-run win over the Highlanders (0-1).

Houghton started strong, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, but Saint Mary’s locked in and kept them scoreless the rest of the way.

SMU picked up one run in the bottom of the first inning as freshman shortstop Abbie Stigler grounded out with the bases loaded to score sophomore center fielder Allison Ciero for a 3-1 score.

The Cardinals jumped ahead for good in the second, scoring three runs for a 4-3 lead.

Ciero got things started with a single to score sophomore pinch runner Michelle Doering. Bork grounded out to score freshman catcher Emily Bonk and tie the score 3-3, then a single by Nordlund scored Ciero.

Bork hit a pair of sacrifice flies in the fourth and sixth innings, and freshman designated hitter Jada Allen grounded out to score Hall in the sixth to finish off the game’s scoring.

Other than the first inning, Bork had a nice day on the mound with three earned runs in six innings pitched, with four walks and six hits while striking out 10 to earn the win. Senior Amy Gappa, a G-E-T alum, threw one scoreless inning of relief with one strikeout and no hits or walks allowed.