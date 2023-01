On a night where most of the sports schedule was cancelled, the Rushford-Peterson basketball teams pulled off a pair of wins over St. Charles.

The Trojans girls (11-6, 5-4) defended their home court with a 57-35 victory over the Saints (4-10, 2-6). R-P led 33-9 at halftime before coasting to victory in the second half.

Meanwhile in St. Charles, the Trojans boys (7-6, 4-2) won by a sizable 71-34 margin over the Saints (3-10, 1-6).