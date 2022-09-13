Local sports roundup: Trojans volleyball topples Ramblers

Rushford-Peterson’s volleyball team hosted Cotter on Tuesday night, and the Trojans picked up a Three Rivers Conference win in three sets over the visiting Ramblers.

R-P won 25-17 in the first set, then won with a similar 25-16 score in set two. Cotter (9-7 overall, 2-2 conference) cut things closer in the third set, but the Trojans (4-3, 2-2) finished off the sweep in a 25-21 win.

Senior Kaylee Ruberg led the Trojans with 13 kills, also adding 12 digs and four aces in a well-rounded performance.

Senior Hannah Ronnenberg led the team in digs with 20, tacking on two aces, and senior Isabelle Kahoun led with 24 assists, also totalling three kills and 10 digs.

For Cotter, sophomore Katelyn Ubl had 17 digs to lead the way and sophomore Clarissa Sauer totaled 10 kills to lead the offense.

West Salem 3, G-E-T 1

The Red Hawks (2-7, 2-2) dropped a Coulee Conference home matchup against the Panthers (8-6, 3-1).

West Salem won set one 25-11, then G-E-T won its only set by a 25-19 score. The Panthers finished things off 25-11 and 25-13.

Elyse Schoonover had a game-high 15 kills for the Red Hawks while Kayla Schultz had 14 assists.

C-FC 3, Melrose-Mindoro 1

The Pirates (8-7, 2-0) rebounded from a first-set loss against the Mustangs (4-8, 1-1) to win the Dairyland Conference match 18-25, 25-13, 25-16, 25-18.

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Lewiston-Altura 0

The Lancers and Cardinals (3-7, 0-4) had a back-and-forth second set, but in the end La Crescent-Hokah won and swept Lewiston-Altura 25-16, 32-30, 25-18.

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Winona 0

The Winhawks (1-5, 0-3) traveled across state lines, but lost the road matchup against the Old Abes in straight sets.

GIRLS SOCCER

Winona 7, Red Wing 2

The Winhawks (1-4-1, 1-2-1) picked up their first win of the season, defeating the Wingers in a road matchup.

BOYS SOCCER

Cotter 3, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1

The Ramblers (6-0, 4-0) stayed undefeated with a two-goal Three Rivers Conference win at home against the Saints (3-3-1, 1-2-1).

Cotter went ahead 2-1 in the first half, then added one more goal in the second to ice the win.

Junior Jonas Barclay scored SCLA’s lone goal, with freshman Miles Barclay assisting on the play.

CROSS COUNTRY

Dover-Eyota Invitational

Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston’s boys cross country team won the Dover-Eyota invitational, scoring 50 points to beat out Lake City’s 68 in a seven-team meet.

Junior Ryan Prinsen had LARP’s top time at 17:48 in second place in the 51-runner field, with Wabasha-Kellogg junior Cole Arens winning at 17:02 and Lake City junior Tim Cooper took third place at 17:53.

Fellow junior Tyler Betthauser also made the top 10 for LARP, placing sixth with a time of 18:07.

Sophomore Matthew Sprague (11th place, 18:38), freshman Aaron Ploetz (12th place, 18:47) and freshman Isaac Rasmussen (19:26) rounded out the team’s scoring.

The Trojans girls placed fifth out of seven teams with a score of 145. Lake City won the meet at 23 points.

Junior Ellie Ekern had the team’s only top 10 placement, taking sixth with a time of 22:56. Lake City senior Jacey Majerus won at 20:26.