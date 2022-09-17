Local sports roundup: Trojans volleyball wins tournament

Rushford-Peterson’s volleyball team went undefeated at the Tara E. Biever tournament in Wabasha-Kellogg on Saturday, defeating the host team 2-0 in the finals to win the championship.

In order to qualify for the finals, the Trojans went 4-0 in pool play with wins over St. Anthony, Goodhue, Medford and Leroy-Ostrander.

GIRLS SOCCER

Winona 4, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1

The Winhawks (3-4-1) won their third game in a row, beating the Wildcats by three goals in a road non conference matchup.

Winona built up a 3-1 lead before halftime, then added another goal in the second half to ice the game.

Eighth grader Alvia Bell scored twice, and sophomores Adrianna Brenengen and Ali Quimby scored one goal apiece. Juniors Erika Mueller and Faith Quinn each picked up an assist.

BOYS SOCCER

Winona 2, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

The Winhawks (5-0-3) picked up a home nonconference win over the Wildcats to stay undefeated on the season.

Winona scored one goal in the first half and added another to gain some breathing room in the second half.

CROSS COUNTRY

Smiley Invitational

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s cross country team traveled to Wausau for the Smiley Invitational, and both the boys and girls squads finished near the middle of the pack at the large meet.

The Red Hawks girls had the higher team finish, placing eighth out of 18 teams in the Division 2&3 race for a score of 212. Kiel won the event with a score of 76, topping West Salem’s 100.

Junior Adrianna Rotering had G-E-T’s best time at 21-minutes, 47-seconds in 27th place out of the 135-runner field. Northland Pines junior Nora Gremban won the meet with a time of 18:46, a minute and a half ahead of second-place Sophia Bablitch of Rosholt’s time of 20:13.

Sophomore Delilah Boberg and junior AJ Parker finished four seconds apart, with Boberg in 32nd at 22:30 and Parker in 34th at 22:34.

Sophomore Anya Wolfe (65, 24:33) and senior Alexis Walker (88, 26:29) rounded out the team’s scorers.

In the boys Division 2&3 race, the Red Hawks took 10th out of 23 teams with 274 points. Shorewood was in first at 71, with West Salem second at 83.

Sophomore Oliver Marley had G-E-T’s top time, crossing the finish line at 18:26 in 35th place. Iola-Scandinavia junior Charlie Vater won the meet at 16:33, beating Athens senior Connor Sheahan’s time of 16:45.

Junior Xander Burmeister (54, 18:53), senior Sam Ruiter (62, 19:24), senior Charlie Caya (67, 19:50) and sophomore Sawyer Smock (73, 19:59) accounted for G-E-T’s other four scorers.