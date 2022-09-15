Local sports roundup: Winona and Cotter see success at Mayo cross country meet

Both Winona and Cotter cross country teams had top 10 team finishes at the 52nd-annual Mayo Invitational in Rochester on Thursday, with the Winona boys and Cotter girls each placing sixth on their respective leaderboards.

The Cotter girls had the top local finisher as sophomore Sonja Semling placed third with a time of 18-minutes, 35-seconds, just behind second-place Jenna DeBates of Luverne at 18:31 and champion Abigail Tri, an eighth grader at Rochester John Marshall who won the meet at 18:24.

Next up for Cotter was a pair of sophomores less than 10 seconds apart as Hazel Freyre finished in 24th in the 137-runner field at 20:08 and Kyra Kotsmith took 27th at 20:14.

Sophomore Macy Piechowski (65th, 21:26) and junior Jessica Beguin (100, 22:59) rounded out the scoring for the Ramblers with 214 points. Stillwater Area won the meet at 94 points, with Eastview in second at 102.

The Winona girls took 12th in the 21-team standings, scoring 306.

Senior Olivia Becker had the team’s top time, finishing at 20:20 in 29th place. Freshman Lani Schul was just outside the top 50, finishing 56th at 21:11.

Junior Julia Driscoll (90, 22:31), sophomore Glady Fellman (99, 22:49) and senior Sarah Sheridan (105, 23:17) finished off the team scoring.

Winona’s boys placed sixth out of 21 with 183 points, as Rosemount put forth a dominant performance with 27 points to beat Stillwater Area’s 56.

Sophomore Leo Lohnes cracked the top 20 for the Winhawks, taking 16th with a time of 16:15.

Senior Myles Rasmussen just missed that cut, taking 21st with a time of 16:33.

Sophomore Jacob Sheridan (36, 17:02), sophomore Brady Benedict (54th, 17:22) amd eighth grader Phineas Van Fossen (61, 17:34) closed out Winona’s scoring in the meet.

Cotter had a top 20 runner as well, with junior John Fritts placing 20th with a time of 16:29.

Next were two runners three seconds apart as seventh grader Erik Semling took 42nd at 17:07 and eighth grader Ryan Littlefield placed 45th at 17:10.

Freshman Kellen Groth (78, 17:59) and freshman Logan Granseth (79, 18:01) finished off Cotter’s scoring with 252 points in 10th place.

BOYS SOCCER

Cotter 1, La Crescent-Hokah 0

The Ramblers (7-0 overall, 5-0 Three Rivers Conference) continued their undefeated start to the season with a narrow road victory over the Lancers (4-2-1, 3-1).

Junior Roberto Perez scored in the third minute to put Cotter ahead, and neither team scored in the remaining 77 minutes.

Cotter junior keeper Jonathan Going had five saves in the shutout victory.

So far this season, the Ramblers have outscored their foes 34-2.

Winona 1, Owatonna 1

The Winhawks (4-0-3, 3-0-2) picked up a tie in a battle of unbeaten Big 9 Conference teams, drawing against the Huskies (6-2-1, 4-0-1) in Owatonna.

Winona went ahead in the first half, with senior Nico Stern capitalizing off a mistake on an Owatonna goal kick for a 1-0 lead.

The Huskies were able to equalize midway through the second half with a shot that went in off the goal post.

Neither team was able to score in the remainder of regulation, nor the two five-minute overtime periods, to both stay undefeated in Big 9 play.

Junior goalkeeper Max Uribe had 13 saves in the game, with backup keeper sophomore Owen Ellefson saving two shots when Uribe was issued a yellow card.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 5, Caledonia 0

The Saints (4-3-1, 2-2-1) scored two goals in the first half and three goals in the second half in a road conference win over the Warriors.

Junior Mason Apse scored and tallied two assists for the Saints to lead the way in a five-man scoring effort. Junior Jonas Barclay had a goal and an assist, while sophomore Conner Gransee and junior Jace Ferguson each scored a goal and freshman Miles Barclay tallied an assist.

The Warriors had seven shots on goal, but SCLA keeper Marcus Rinard made seven saves to keep a clean sheet.

GIRLS SOCCER

Winona 3, Owatonna 2

After going winless in its first five games, the Winhawks (2-4-1, 2-2-1) have now won two in a row with a home win over previously unbeaten Big 9 foe Owatonna (5-4, 4-1).

Eighth grader Alivia Bell had a two-goal performance in the win, while junior Faith Quinn added one goal as well. Senior Gwenyth Buswell tallied an assist in the win.

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 6, Caledonia 0

The Saints (7-1, 6-0) stayed unbeaten in the Three Rivers Conference with a six-goal win at home over the Warriors.

VOLLEYBALL

Cotter 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

The Ramblers (10-7, 3-2) picked up a home sweep over the Falcons by a 25-22, 26-24, 25-21 score.

Freshman Savannah Repinski had a stellar all-around performance with 30 assists, six kills, 13 aces and four aces in the win.

Sophomore Katelyn Ubl led the team with 25 digs, and junior Madison Hazelton had the most kills with 15.

G-E-T 3, Viroqua 1

After dropping a close opening set, the Red Hawks (3-10, 3-2) moved above .500 in conference play with a home win over Viroqua 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17.

Elyse Schoonover had a team-high 14 kills and 14 digs for G-E-T while Kaylee Hauge had a team-high 21 assists. Kayla Schultz finished with 16 assists and four service aces.

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Rushford-Peterson 2

The Trojans lost a back-and-forth road match against the Lancers,

R-P won the first set 25-22, but LC-H tied it with a 25-23 win in set two. The Trojans took another set lead with a 25-19 win in set three, btu the Lancers won 25-23 and 17-15 in the final two sets to finish off the match.

Kaylee Ruberg led the Trojans with 12 kills and three aces, Isabelle Kahoun had 24 assists and Torryn Schneider totaled 12 digs.