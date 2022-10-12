Local sports roundup: Winona and Cotter win cross country meets

Winona’s cross country team competed in its final meet of the regular season in Austin, and the boys squad finished strong with a win.

The Winhawks scored 46 points to tie at the top with Albert Lea, but WSHS had a faster sixth runner, breaking the tie for the victory.

Senior Myles Rasmussen had the team’s best finish, taking third with a time of 17-minutes, 35-seconds. Eighth grader Phineas Van Fossen also cracked the top 10 in seventh at 17:51.

Winona’s remaining scorers finished in a row with sophomore Jacob Sheridan in 11th at 18:07, sophomore Brady Benedict in 12th at 18:12 and eighth grader Kedrick Boucek in 13th at 18:14.

The girls squad placed fourth out of eight with a score of 84, with Lake City winning at 54.

Senior Olivia Becker placed sixth at 21:22 with the Winhawks’ best time. Freshman Lani Schul was also in the top 10, taking 10th at 21:47.

Freshman Kiley Pollock (13, 21:58), sophomore Glady Fellman (27, 23:05) and junior Julia Driscoll (28, 23:12) finished out the scoring.

Jodi Rahman Invitational

The Cotter and L-A/R-P/H teams competed in Plainview, and both squads had finishes near the top.

Cotter’s boys squad won the team standings with 63 points, and LARP was second at 74, winning a tiebreaker against Stewartville.

Junior John Fritts had the Ramblers’ top time at 17:30 in fifth, with seventh grader Erik Semling in 10th at 17:45.

Eighth grader Ryan Littlefield (12, 17:54), freshman Kellen Groth (17, 18:24) and freshman Logan Granseth (19, 18:45) rounded out the championship scoring.

LARP was led by junior Ryan Prinsen in seventh with a tiem of 17:39.

Junior Tyler Betthauser (14, 18:09), eighth grader Brennan Kunst (15, 18:10), sophomore Matthew Sprague (16, 18:12) and freshman Isaac Rasmussen (22, 18:52) finished off the team’s scorers.

Cotter’s girls took second place narrowly, with 54 points behind host P-E-M’s 50, but the Ramblers took both of the top individual finishes.

Sophomore Sonja Semling won the meet with a time of 19:14 and fellow sophomore Hazel Freyre was second at 20:55.

Another sophomore cracked the top 10 as Kyra Kotsmith took 10th at 21:45.

Sophomore Macy Piechowski (14, 22:15) and seventh grader Kaylee Vanetten (28, 23:27) finished the scoring.

LARP did not have a full team for the standings, but junior Ellie Ekern had the team’s best time in 24th at 23:17.

VOLLEYBALL

Rushford-Peterson 3, Wabasha-Kellogg 1

The Trojans (14-6, 4-5) overcame a speedbump in a home victory over the Falcons.

W-K won the first set 25-23, but R-P responded with wins of 25-23, 25-18 and 25-22 in the next three sets.

Senior Kaylee Ruberg led the team with 19 kills and 16 digs, and senior Hannah Ronnenberg also had a well-rounded night with 14 kills, 15 digs and two service aces.

Fillmore Central 3, Cotter 1

The Ramblers (14-11, 5-4) dropped a home match against the Falcons.

FC won the first two sets 25-18, 25-18, but Cotter responded with a 25-19 win in the third set. The Falcons finished the match with a 25-16 win in set four.

Sophomore Clarissa Sauer led the way for Cotter with nine kills and 17 digs, and freshman Savannah Repinski had a strong night with 24 assists, six kills and two aces.

C-FC 3, Augusta 2

The Pirates (15-17, 6-3) won a close match at home against Dairyland foe Augusta.

Chatfield 3, Lewiston-Altura 0

The Cardinals (5-19, 1-7) fell in a home match against the Gophers.

COLLEGE

MEN’S SOCCER

St. Olaf 6, Saint Mary’s 0

The Cardinals (3-7-1, 0-5-1) lost its second game in a row in a MIAC road matchup with the Lions (9-4, 6-1).

St. Olaf scored twice in the first 10 minutes and five times before halftime.