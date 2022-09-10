Local sports roundup: Winona and Winona State cross country see success

Winona’s cross country team competed in the 56th annual Faribault invitational, finishing near the middle of the pack in both the boys and girls standings of the large field of teams.

The Winhawks boys had the higher placement, taking seventh out of 15 with 199 points. Lakeville North won the meet at 22 points, ahead of Stillwater Area’s 64 in second.

Sophomore Leo Lohnes had the best performance for WSHS, placing 18th out of 105 runners with a time of 17:12. Lakeville North had the top two spots, with senior Andrew Casey at 15:38 and senior Bryce Stachewicz at 16:00.

Senior Myles Rasmussen was next for Winona, taking 31st at 17:37.

Sophomore Jacob Sheridan (45th, 18:08), sophomore Brady Benedict (48, 18:12) and eighth grader Phineas Van Fossen (57th, 18:20) rounded out the Winhawks’ scoring.

The Winona girls took 10th out of 13 teams at 245 points, with Stillwater Area winning at 55, ahead of Northfield’s 93.

Senior Olivia Becker led the way in 30th place at 21:25, with freshman Kiley Pollock close behind at 21:27 in 35th place out of 95 runners. Senior Natasha Sortland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo took first at 19:19, with freshman Nora Hanson of Red Wing in second at 19:33.

Freshman Lani Schul (50th, 22:14), junior Julia Driscoll (69th, 23:19) and sophomore Glady Fellman (74th, 23:36).

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Winona State 1, Sioux Falls 0

The Warriors (3-1 overall, 1-0) kicked off its NSIC schedule with a win Friday, defeating the Cougars (0-4, 0-1) by a goal in Sioux Falls.

Both teams were scoreless for the first 73 minutes of the contest, but Winona State senior forward Jada Wiege scored the winning goal with an assist by junior defender Hannah Dunlavy.

Sophomore goalkeeper Chloe Swanson saved three shots in the shutout.

VOLLEYBALL

Southwestern Minnesota State 3, Winona State 0

The Warriors (4-4, 0-1) lost their NSIC opener on the road in a sweep by the Mustangs (9-0, 1-0).

All three sets in the sweep came down to the wire, with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 scoreline.

CROSS COUNTRY

Green Bay Phoenix Open

The Warriors started the season with a bang in Green Bay, as the women’s team taking first place with an individual champion and a top-three sweep, with the boys placing second as well.

WSU sophomore Lindsay Cunningham won the 43-runner field, finishing with a time of 20:57 in the 6K race. Two more Warriors were second and third, with junior Kaylee Beyer at 22:18 and McKenna Taylor at 22:33.

Freshman Sophia Taarud also cracked the top 10, taking eighth with a time of 23:46. Junior Rachel Hoffman rounded out the scoring with a time of 24:08.

As a team, the women scored 25 points to beat UW-Milwaukee’s 39.

On the men’s side, the Warriors placed second with 55 points, behind UW-Milwaukee’s 38.

Freshman Mitchell Johnstone had WSU’s best finish, taking fifth at 27:21. Sophomore Andrew Metcalf also finished in the Top 10, taking ninth at 27:34.

Sophomore Mitchell Buerkle (12th, 27:47), senior Wyatt Taylor (14th, 27:59) and freshman Connor Hallaway (15th, 28:08).