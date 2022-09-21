Local sports roundup: Winona boys soccer beats Century for first time in a decade

For the first time in 11 years, the Winona boys soccer team defeated Rochester Century on Tuesday to stay undefeated on the year and pick up a key Big 9 Conference victory.

The Winhawks (6-0-3 overall, 4-0-2 Big 9) took a first-half lead behind a pair of goals from senior Teis Larsen, the Big 9’s leading scorer of the season so far.

Freshman Seth Watkins scored the opening goal in the 12th minute before Rochester tied it on a deflection shortly after.

After assisting on Watkins' goal, Larsen scored his first of the game to put the Winhawks ahead and another before halftime made it 3-1. Rochester’s second goal came in the final minute of play.

Goalkeepers Max Uribe and Owen Ellefson combined for the win in goal for Winona.

Cotter 10, Caledonia 0

The Ramblers (9-0-0, 6-0-0) scored three first half goals before adding seven more in the second to blow out the Warriors (1-6-0, 0-5-0) in a home Three Rivers Conference matchup.

Roberto Perez-Ordaza had a hat trick and two assists. Elliot Fitzgerald led the team in assists with four, adding two goals as well. Carson Roeder had two goals for Cotter while Ian Schmidt, Ethan Tober and Ezra Burros each had one.

SCLA 6, P-E-M 1

Five goals in the first half put the Saints (5-4-1, 3-2-1) out ahead of the Bulldogs early thanks in part to three goals and an assist from Mason Apse.

Jonas Barclay had two goals for the Saints while Jace Fergison added another. Aiden Olson had a team-high two assists while goalkeeper Marcus Rinard finished with four saves.

CROSS COUNTRY

Cochrane-Fountain City won the girls team even and swept the races at the Mondovi invite Tuesday night with wins by freshman Addy Duellman and senior Wesley Pronschinske.

Duellman won the girls race with a time of 20:56.5 and beat out teammates Reese Ehrat (21:24.8) in second and Breilynn Halverson (22:15.6) in third. Junior Emma Mann (25:31.5) added a seventh-place finish and freshman Bailey Pronschinske (29:52) finished 11th.

Wesley Pronschinske’s time of 17:44.1 in the boys race beat out the runner-up by just over 50 seconds. The Pirates’ three other seniors included Hale Madsen (20:16.5) finishing fifth, Dirk Wilson (22:12.9) finishing 12th and Jack Spitzer (23:07.2) rounding out the top-15.

GIRLS SOCCER

Cotter 9, Caledonia 0

The Ramblers (7-2-0, 4-2-0) dominated in a TRC road shutout of the Warriors (2-5-0, 1-4-0) with near double-digit goals.

Senior Allyssa Williams scored a hat trick for Cotter, along with two assists. Junior Ava Killian also had two assists to go with a pair of goals. Sophomore Izzie Biesanz assisted on two goals and scored one.

Sophomore Lucy Fitch, junior Abbey Gardner and senior Ella Leaf each scored for Cotter while Anna Modjeski had an assist.

Bella Kaiser and Elle Casperson had the combined shutout in goal for Cotter. Josie Foster had 12 saves for Caledonia.

Rochester Century 2, Winona 1

First half goals from Mckenna Baker and Nisha Wetter helped Rochester to a conference victory, snapping the Winhawks’ (3-5-1, 2-3-1) winning streak at three games.

VOLLEYBALL

Arcadia 3, G-E-T 0

The Raiders (1-5) picked up their first conference win of the season by sweeping the Red Hawks (3-3) by scores of 25-23, 25-21, 25-21.

Senior Elyse Schoonover had 16 kills and two aces for G-E-T, while senior teammate Jordan Stanislowski added six kills. Junior Kaylee Hauge had 12 assists and two aces, and senior Kayla Schultz had 11 assists.

Chatfield 3, Cotter 0

The Ramblers (10-8, 3-3) dropped a Three Rivers Conference matchup on the road against the Gophers.

Alma Center Lincoln 3, C-FC 1

The Pirates (9-8, 3-1) dropped a road Dairyland matchup against the Hornets.